Westport Country Playhouse Announces Holiday Benefit Concert

Westport Country Playhouse will stage "Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert" on Saturday, December 14, at 7 p.m., hosted by Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason ("Into the Woods," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "Joe Egg"). Gleason will perform with her vocal group The Moontones.

Other performers include Kristen Hahn (Westport Country Playhouse's Script in Hand playreadings, "Our Town"), Sandra Marante (Westport Country Playhouse's "In the Heights"), Molly Pope (critically acclaimed cabarettist at Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below), Heath Saunders (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar," Broadway's "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812"), Clay Singer (Westport Country Playhouse's "Romeo and Juliet," "Man of La Mancha"), Bret Shuford (Broadway's "Amazing Grace," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "Beauty and the Beast"), and Music on the Hill's Handbell Ensemble under the artistic direction of Ellen Dickinson and David H. Connell.

Director of "Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert" is Katharine M. Carter (Westport Country Playhouse's "Sex with Strangers"); musical direction is by James Dobinson.

The magical evening of music will include holiday classics ("White Christmas," "Let it Snow," and "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm") as well as new holiday favorites ("One More Sleep 'til Christmas" from "The Muppet Christmas Carol," "Jack's Lament" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," John Lennon's "So This Is Christmas," and "Hanukkah in Santa Monica").

Joanna Gleason's vocal group The Moontones includes Christine Cornell, Christiana Cole, and Michael Protacio, with musical direction by Jeffrey Klitz. Gleason has appeared in 15 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-off Broadway shows. She won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods." She has three Drama Desks, and two Outer Critics' nominations and wins. There were Tony nominations for "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and "Joe Egg" on Broadway. Film work includes Woody Allen's "Crimes and Misdemeanors" and "Hannah and Her Sisters." She is currently on tour with her solo show, "Out Of the Eclipse."

Corporate Sponsor is Atria Senior Living. 2019 Season Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

Tickets are $50 (limited availability), $100, and $250. The $250 ticket includes VIP post-show reception with members of the cast.

Proceeds from ticket purchases will help the Playhouse continue to inspire audiences with its productions, grow its education programs for all ages, and develop new theatrical works by diverse artists.

Dates, artists and song titles subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.





