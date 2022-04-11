Warner's Main Theatre to Hold Screening of The Met's TURANDOT

The 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue with Puccini's Turandot on Saturday, May 7 at 12:55 pm in the Main Theatre.

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska stars in the title role of the legendary cold-hearted princess. Tenor Yonghoon Lee is the bold prince determined to win Turandot's love, alongside soprano Ermonela Jaho as the devoted servant Liù and legendary bass Ferruccio Furlanetto as the blind king Timur. Marco Armiliato conducts Puccini's stirring opera, which takes the stage in the company's dazzling, ever-popular production by Franco Zeffirelli. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD 2021-22 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.

About the Warner Theatre

Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat studio theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed.

Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org