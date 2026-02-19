Hartford Stage Launches $500K Matching Challenge for Fundraising Efforts

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hartford Stage has announced the launch of a $500,000 match challenge to kick off the final phase of its historic Set the Stage Campaign. The challenge is presented by campaign leadership Don Allan and his wife, Marilyn Allan, along with Rick Costello and his wife, Beth Costello. Together, their generosity and dedication have helped propel the campaign toward its $20 million goal.

As Campaign Chair, Don Allan has been instrumental in galvanizing corporate community support since he joined the Board of Directors in 2019. Rick Costello, a dedicated board member for 18 years, has been a driving force behind the organization's fundraising efforts, leading development initiatives since 2020. Their $500,000 match challenge now invites the broader community to double its impact and help carry the campaign over the $20 million finish line.

The Set the Stage Campaign “was a long-standing dream” says Managing Director Cynthia Rider. “Strengthening the theater's endowment and ensuring the company's legacy: to produce world-class theater and education programs for this community, has been a goal for this organization for many, many years.”

As of February 18, 2026, Hartford Stage has raised $19,151,669 toward its $20 million campaign goal. The campaign has already demonstrated extraordinary momentum and belief in Hartford Stage's mission, including full Board participation, underscoring leadership's commitment behind this transformational initiative. This match now offers donors the opportunity to double the impact of their support.

“We are incredibly grateful for the remarkable generosity and commitment of our campaign leadership, board members, and entire donor community,” said Melia Bensussen, artistic director. “This matching gift is a powerful affirmation of Hartford Stage's role in our community and a compelling invitation for the broader public to help us reach the finish line. Together, we are not just fundraising; we are ensuring that Hartford Stage continues to thrive as a hub for creativity, education, and connection.”

Gifts of all sizes will help Hartford Stage surpass its $20 million campaign goal and continue building on the theater's legacy of artistic excellence, innovative programming, and impactful education initiatives. With this match challenge, donations made during the final phase of the campaign will have twice the impact, accelerating Hartford Stage toward the finish line.

The Set the Stage Campaign will conclude on June 30, 2026, and Hartford Stage extends its deep gratitude to the campaign chairs, leadership donors, and the entire Set the Stage Campaign Committee whose dedication and advocacy have helped make this historic effort possible. For a complete list of all campaign donors and more information, visit HartfordStage.org/set-the-stage-campaign.