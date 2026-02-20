THE COUNTER Extends Run at TheaterWorks Hartford

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheaterWorks Hartford has announced an extension of the second show in their 40th anniversary season, THE COUNTER by Meghan Kennedy. The play is now set to close on Sunday, March 22, 2026. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving story about how everyday connections can change our lives.

Every morning at a small upstate New York diner, a single cup of coffee becomes a ritual that connects a lonely waitress and her sleep-deprived regular. What begins as casual conversation slowly deepens into an unexpected friendship. When he asks her for a shocking favor, long-buried secrets come to the surface, changing them both in unexpected ways.

The cast of The Counter includes Justis Bolding (ABC's One Life to Live), making her TheaterWorks Hartford debut, Tim DeKay (TV's White Collar, Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction) at TheaterWorks Hartford), and Erika Rolfsrud (Good People at TheaterWorks Hartford).

The creative team for The Counter includes Tijana Bjelajac (Set Design), Risa Ando (Costume Design), Matthew Richards (Lighting Design), Minjae Kim (Sound Design), Lauren Marina (Props Lead), and Tom Kosis (Stage Manager).

“We're thrilled to continue celebrating our 40th Anniversary Season with The Counter — a play that feels unmistakably ‘TWH,'” says TheaterWorks' Artistic Director, Rob Ruggiero. “It embodies all the qualities our audiences have cherished over the past four decades: authenticity, heart, simplicity, and just enough surprise to keep you leaning in.

This season is also a joyful gathering of old friends and familiar faces. We're welcoming back Tim DeKay, whose unforgettable work in Fever Dreams still resonates with so many of us, and the remarkable Erika Rolfsrud, who brought such depth and humanity to Good People and other TWH productions. We're equally delighted to introduce a new face to our stage: Justis Bolding, whose credits include The Woman in White on Broadway, and ABC's One Lift to Live, making her TWH debut and bringing a fresh, vibrant energy to our stage. So much to look forward to as we continue this milestone season!”