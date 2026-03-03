Photos: CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE at South Coast Rep

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Coast Repertory is now presenting CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE on the Julianne Argyros Stage, with performances running through March 8. The production features book and lyrics by Karen Zacarias, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and direction by Sara Guerrero.

In this contemporary take on the classic story, sweet Cenicienta speaks only Spanish, while Rosa, a confident basketball star, speaks only English. When Coach Prince must choose a player for the Super Dooper Eastern Western Division Basketball Game, competition and questions of identity unfold through music and movement in a bilingual theatrical setting.

The production is part of SCR’s Theatre for Young Audiences and Families programming. Through a special initiative designed to bring third graders from Orange County public schools to live theatre, SCR is offering 16 student matinees serving approximately 4,800 students. A grant from the Segerstrom Family Foundation provides free bus transportation and tickets to all Title I schools in Orange County districts. Paid student matinee tickets are subsidized at $9, and school-time performances are nearly full.

The cast includes Sophia Barajas as Rosa Perez, Joslynn Cortes as Cinderella/Cenicienta, Oscar Fabela as Fairy Godfather/Padrino, Jessenia Michei Ingram as Ensemble 2, Adam Leiva as Ensemble 1, and Ryan Nebreja as Joey/Narrator.

The creative team includes scenic design by Christopher Scott Murillo, costume design by Elena Flores, lighting design by Nita Mendoza, and sound design by Melanie Falcón. Marissa Herrera serves as choreographer, Maisie Chan as production manager, and Talia Krispel as stage manager.

CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE blends Latin music, bilingual storytelling, and basketball in a family-focused musical that explores respect and sportsmanship.

Photo Credit: Robert Huskey



Ryan Nebreja and Sophia Barajas

Oscar Fabela, Jessenia Michei Ingram, Adam Leiva, Sophia Barajas and Ryan Nebreja

Sophia Barajas, Oscar Fabela, Joslynn Cortes and Ryan Nebreja

Jessenia Michei Ingram, Oscar Fabela, Sophia Barajas, Joslynn Cortes, Ryan Nebreja and Adam Leiva

Oscar Fabela and Sophia Barajas