THE ONE GOOD THING OR 'ARE YA PATRICK SWAYZE' World Premiere is Coming to Seven Angels Theatre

Connecticut audiences will experience the New England Premiere of The One Good Thing or "Are Ya Patrick Swayze?" by Joseph Bravaco, directed by Connecticut director Sasha Brätt.

Running at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury from March 6-22, the production brings Irish wit, emotional depth, and haunting intimacy to the Connecticut stage. The show features John R Howley as Tommy and Nick Roesler as Jamie. The production team also includes Rahxas Colite (Stage Manager), Christine Simone (Assistant Stage Manager), Charles O'Connor (Lighting Design), and Constantine Pappas (Sound Design).

Set in a small cottage perched above the Irish Sea, the play follows brothers Jamie and Tommy, who live side by side, bound by routine, memory, and a lifetime of unspoken truths. After a relentless night of wind and rain, a startling revelation shakes the foundation of their relationship and casts their shared past in a strange new light.

Darkly funny and deeply moving, the play explores brotherhood, grief, and the invisible forces that haunt us. With humor, pathos, and a touch of the supernatural, it asks what we carry, what we bury, and what we are brave enough to leave behind.