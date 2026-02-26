Warner Theatre Costume Shop Will Host 2nd Annual Tux Rental Event in April

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prom season is just around the corner, and the Warner Theatre Costume Shop is ready to help you suit up in style! The 2nd Annual Tux Rental Event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Warner Theatre Costume Shop, located at 69 Main Street, Torrington, CT.

This open house event is the ultimate opportunity for prom-goers and tux-wearers to find a stylish and affordable look. The Warner Theatre Costume Shop offers a wide selection of options, from vintage classics to modern, tailored fits—all at unbeatable prices. Rentals start at just $40, making it easy to look sharp without stretching your budget. Minor alterations are available at an additional charge.

The Warner Theatre Costume Shop is an 8,000+ square foot treasure trove of costumes, accessories, and props, overseen by Costume and Properties Shop Manager Renee Purdy. While primarily serving theatrical productions, the shop also provides rentals for a variety of occasions, including theme parties, Halloween, and special events. With a vast collection of vintage and contemporary wardrobes, the Warner Theatre Costume Shop is a premier destination for one-of-a-kind costume rentals. Private appointments are also available on April 30th during extended business hours, contact Renee to learn more: call (860) 489-7180 ext. 1190 or email rpurdy@warnertheatre.org.

Don’t miss this chance to find your perfect tux and make a statement this prom season! Join us at the Warner Theatre Costume Shop on April 25, 2026, and step into style. Learn more at warnertheatre.org. Please note: The Costume Shop is only accessible by stairs, and at this time, only suits and tuxedos are available for rental—dresses are not available.