Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications for the 2026 Cabaret Fellows

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is now seeking vocalists for its 2026 Cabaret Fellows program. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 11:59pm PST.

A cornerstone of the O’Neill’s annual Cabaret & Performance Conference, the Cabaret Fellows program offers emerging vocalists an intensive, performance-driven training experience on the O’Neill’s scenic seaside campus. The Conference brings many of the most celebrated artists in cabaret to Connecticut each summer, providing Fellows with unparalleled access to leading professionals in the field.

The 2026 program takes place July 22–August 1, 2026. The Cabaret Conference is led by Grammy and Emmy Award winner John McDaniel, Artistic Director. Faculty include Professional Artist Teachers Natalie Douglas and Lennie Watts; Music Directors Tracy Stark, Jon Weber, and Nicolas Perez; and Guest Artists Charles Busch, Phillip Officer, Bonnie Milligan, Betty Buckley, Barb Jungr, Thomas Z. Shepard, and Michael R. Jackson.

Fellows engage in six hours of daily classes and coachings focused on song selection, ear training, microphone technique, harmony, group dynamics, and artistic storytelling. Participants perform on the nightly open mic stage at Blue Gene’s Pub, appear as opening acts for Conference headliners, and present their own group show during the O’Neill’s summer season. Fellows also attend evening mainstage performances and learn directly from guest artists through masterclasses and talkbacks.

Cabaret Fellows tuition is $3,500, which includes tickets to evening mainstage shows, housing on the O’Neill campus, and all meals for the duration of the program. Prospective participants who would require tuition assistance can apply for a need-based scholarship through the standard application form.

Each applicant will be asked to provide videos of two contrasting performance samples, which highlight their voice and style, in addition to a written statement of their goals and objectives for the program.

Applications can be submitted here. More information about the Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Cabaret Fellows program is available at www.theoneill.org/cab.