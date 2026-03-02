LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Comes to The Klein Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get ready to bend and snap, Fairfield County—Elle Woods is back in town! The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts is turning up the pink power with its production of Legally Blonde March 19–22 at The Klein Auditorium in Bridgeport, CT. Based on the hit movie and packed with high-energy dance numbers, razor-sharp wit, and a whole lot of heart, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows Elle Woods as she swaps Malibu for Harvard Law in a journey that proves staying true to yourself never goes out of style.

Leading the charge in a shower of pink confetti is first year student (and Stamford native) Kate Morton as Elle Woods. Morton brings powerhouse vocals and dance skills, comedic sparkle, and undeniable charm to the role of everyone's favorite Delta Nu president-turned-legal-eagle.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 19 at 8:00 PM

Friday, March 20 at 8:00 PM (Special “Out” Night celebrating the LGBTQ+ community)

Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 PM (Matinee)

Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 PM (Matinee)

Friday night's “Out” Night invites audiences to celebrate love, inclusivity, and community in a performance that embraces the musical's message of authenticity and pride.

And because Elle's favorite color is pink, the fun doesn't stop at the curtain call! Audience members who wear pink to the Saturday and Sunday matinees will be entered into a raffle to meet Elle backstage after the show, snap a photo, and receive a fabulous SWAG bag.

Director Danny Loftus-George, who also serves as president of the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, couldn't be prouder of the production. “This show is pure joy,” said Loftus-George. “Our cast and creative team have poured their hearts into bringing Elle's story to life with humor, heart, and high-voltage talent. I am incredibly proud of what our students and community artists have accomplished. It's bold, it's beautiful, and it perfectly captures the spirit of believing in yourself.”

The production is generously sponsored by leading law firms Pullman & Comley LLC and Brody Wilkinson PC, along with Wegmans, Circle Care Center, the Leonard Litz Foundation and CT Custom Carts.

Don't miss this fabulously fun, feel-good musical event of the season. Whether you're a longtime theater lover or just in it for the bend and snap, Legally Blonde promises a high-energy night out that's positively, unapologetically pink.

The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts is a premier training ground for talented students from across the country, preparing the next generation of performers for professional careers in the performing arts through rigorous instruction, real-world stage experience, and mentorship from industry professionals.