Westport Country Playhouse Will Present 2MOTHERPLUCKERS This March

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westport Country Playhouse will present “2Motherpluckers, a Musical,” a hilarious and heartfelt journey through the bumps of motherhood, on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Julie Foldesi and Stacie Morgain Lewis, two Fairfield County-based, guitar-playing, songwriting moms, wear all the hats and play all the parts as they navigate their way through the ups, downs, and total WTFs of parenting in this musical mom-confessional. Director is Keira Naughton.

“Sharing new work is always a thrill, and we're especially excited to help launch ‘2Motherpluckers' on our main stage after its wildly successful run in our Barnstormers series,” said Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director. “Julie and Stacie are powerhouse artists, and watching them transform into so many characters while performing their original music is nothing short of exhilarating. This original work is laugh-out-loud funny and deeply touching. And most important, it beautifully captures the joys, trials, and fierce love that comes with motherhood - and celebrates the friendships that sustain it.”

Julie Foldesi, one of the “2Motherpluckers,” added, “We're so excited to bring our newly developed, two-woman musical comedy to folks that need a good laugh, (a glass of wine), and a break from the parenting chaos.”

Foldesi's credits as actress, singer, songwriter, playwright, musician, and mom, include, Broadway: “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Disney's Newsies,” Lincoln Center's “South Pacific,” “Little Women” (standby for Sutton Foster), and “The Full Monty.” National Tours: “Little Women” (Jo), “101 Dalmatians” (Perdita), “Jekyll and Hyde.” Regional: “Run, Bambi, Run,” “Little Orphan Danny,” “Ghost Girl.” TV: CBS's “As the World Turns” (Millicent, recurring), “Submissions Only” (actress, original music), Hallmark Channel's “In the Key of Love” (co-creator, original songs). Awards: Jane Magazine, Cond? Nast, ‘It List' (best song), Podunk Bluegrass Festival (best song). Albums: “This Part of Town,” “My Plans.” Originally from Raleigh, NC, she is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill with a degree in Opera Performance.

Stacie Morgain Lewis is an actress, singer, songwriter, teacher, and mom. She has performed at Westport Country Playhouse in Script in Hand playreadings, and serves as co-director of Playhouse Playmakers, a theatre education program for middle schoolers, and curator, Script in Hand Jr. She played Glinda in the Chicago production of “Wicked.” Broadway: “Sunday in the Park with George” (Frieda/Betty), “Wicked” (standby Glinda), “Urinetown” (u/s Hope Cladwell), “Titanic.” Off-Broadway: “Don't Quit Your Night Job.” National Tours: “Titanic,” “South Pacific” (u/s Nellie). Regional: “LMNOP” at Goodspeed, “The 39 Steps,” “No Way to Treat a Lady,” “My Fair Lady.” Film/TV: “Elephant Shoes,” “Blacklist.” She has performed countless concerts in and out of schools, and in partnerships with organizations such as Sandy Hook Promise. She co-wrote the children's album “Harmonize” and created Harmonize Kidz, an arts enrichment program, implemented in school systems throughout the tri-state area. www.harmonizekidz.com BFA Ithaca College.

Director Keira Naughton is a NYC-based actor/director. At Westport Country Playhouse, she appeared in “Morphic Resonance,” “The Dining Room,” and several playreadings and galas. Directing credits include the plays “Curve of Departure,” “Title and Deed,” “Will Sacrifice,” and “To the Moon and Back” at Chester Theatre Company; “Cedars” at Berkshire Theatre Group; and “Battle for the Airwaves” at the 92nd Street Y Lyrics and Lyricists Series. Broadway acting credits include “The Rivals” at Lincoln Center Theater, “Dance of Death.” Naughton writes and performs with the comedic rock group The Petersons. MFA from NYU Grad Acting.