Seven Angels Theatre & City Stage Company to Launch Studio 7 with 1-Night OBJECTIVE Staged Reading

Seven Angels Theatre and City Stage Company will present a one-night-only staged reading of Objective on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 7 p.m., marking both the final presentation of the play before its New York premiere and the official launch of Studio 7, a new intimate performance space in Connecticut.

The reading serves as the final stop for Objective before its scheduled premiere at the New York Theatre Festival this July. The work previously debuted in a staged reading at Tufts University in Boston.

An episodic new play, Objective centers the poetic, earnest, and unexpectedly hilarious voices of the everyday objects we often overlook. Wedding rings, traffic lights, kitchen seasonings, roller skates, and more take the stage in a series of intimate snapshots. As these anthropomorphic observers bear witness to our lives, they reveal hidden stories of love, labor, identity, loss, and the quiet perspectives that remain long after we've moved on.

Located beneath the mainstage at Seven Angels Theatre, Studio 7 is designed as a modern, bohemian-inspired black box experience featuring café-style seating, an open bar, and curated light bites. The venue is intended to foster close artistic exchange between performers and audiences while expanding opportunities for new work development in the region.

"Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do," said Shelby Davis, Executive Director and Founder of City Stage Company. "Partnering with Seven Angels Theatre to present new work in an innovative space like Studio 7 is exactly the kind of bold, community-centered artistry that strengthens our creative ecosystem." I am extremely proud of our Playwright and CSC Vice President Donovan Shaw of his work and this production.

Seating is limited due to the intimate nature of the venue.