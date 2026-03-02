Semina DeLaurentis Returns to Star in NUNSENSE at Legacy Theatre

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award winning actress and Connecticut local, Semina DeLaurentis will reprise her famed star turn as Sister Mary Amnesia in Legacy Theatre's upcoming production of Nunsense. The show kicks off the Mainstage Season which opens April 23rd at the Stony Creek venue.

DeLaurentis, a member of the show's original cast, won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Debut Performance in 1985. Subsequently, she went on to film Nunsense I, Nunsense II, and Nuncrackers with Rue McClanahan, firmly embedding herself in the show's legacy.

Following her prized New York City debut, DeLaurentis brought Nunsense to Waterbury, CT in December of 1989. The overwhelming success of the show led to the launch of the Seven Angels Theatre, a mainstay for theatrical productions in the Waterbury area. DeLaurentis served as Artistic Director at the legendary organization for an impressive 35 years, having recently retired in 2025. Legacy's Artistic Director, Eric Santagata had this to say about the casting:

"We are overjoyed to welcome Semina to our stage. Her performance as Sister Mary Amnesia is nothing short of exquisite, and we can't wait for our audiences to experience it first-hand."

As an Artistic Director, DeLaurentis has produced more than 6,000 performances, approximately 250 plays and musicals, and over 45 world premieres. She is an actress, singer, director and producer who's widely recognized cabaret work has been seen across the country. DeLaurentis had this to say about returning to the role that put her on the map:

"To have the opportunity to re-create Amnesia again is such a gift. I am so grateful to Eric and Legacy for asking me."

Nunsense runs from April 23rd through May 17th. Tickets are going fast and available at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling the Box Office, Monday - Friday, 10am - 4pm, 203-315-1901, or visiting the theatre on Mondays from 11am - 4pm.

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound. Legacy is a fully accessible, non-profit, professional theatre and training center along the Connecticut shoreline. The theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with more than a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.