Video: Goodspeed's WHITE CHRISTMAS in Rehearsal

Performances will run from November 14 – December 28 at The Goodspeed.
Watch Omar Lopez-Cepero and Clyde Alves, along with the cast of White Christmas, rehearse "Let Yourself Go" from Irving Berlin's White Christmas, running at Goodspeed November 14th through Dec 28th, 2025.
White Christmas is based upon the Paramount Pictures Film, written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie.
Make your season merry and bright with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Based on the classic holiday film, this heartwarming musical sparkles when two army buddies turned entertainers team up with a singing sister act to save a snowless Vermont inn—and discover love along the way. Featuring show-stopping dance numbers and treasured songs like “Count Your Blessings,” “Sisters” and the iconic “White Christmas,” it’s the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!
Bob Wallace will be played by Omar Lopez-Cepero (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, A Grand Night for Singing; Broadway: On Your Feet!, American Idiot; Off-Broadway: The Unsinkable Molly Brown). Phil Davis will be played by Clyde Alves (The Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone; Broadway: New York, New York; On The Town; The Music Man). General Henry Waverly will be played by Bruce Sabath (Broadway: Company, Fiddler on the Roof; Off-Broadway: Cagney). Judy Haynes will be played by Jonalyn Saxer (Broadway: Back to the Future, Mean Girls, Cats). Betty Haynes will be played by Lauren Nicole Chapman (The Terris: A Sign of the Times; Broadway: Frozen, Kinky Boots). Martha Watson will be played by Aurelia Williams (The Goodspeed: The 12, Anne of Green Gables; Broadway: Parade, Once on This Island; Off-Broadway: This is Not a Drill). Susan Waverly will be played by Sofie Nesanelis (The Goodspeed: Ragtime, Off-Broadway: Wedding Band).
The ensemble will feature Sydney Chow, Jeff Gallup (Off-Broadway: Skyscraper, Singfeld), Jasmine Ashanti Gillenwaters, Laura Guley (The Goodspeed: A Christmas Story), Jay Aubrey Jones (The Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, Anything Goes, Gotham!; Broadway: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cats; Off-Broadway: David), Linda Neel, Keyon Pickett (The Goodspeed: All Shook Up), Daniel Reardon, Colleen Roberts, and Travis Ward-Osborne (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Miss Saigon).
Swings for this production are Rhagan Carter and Brandon J. Morris. Audrey Kravontka will understudy Susan Waverly.
White Christmas will be directed by Hunter Foster (The Goodspeed: A Christmas Story, The Drowsy Chaperone; The Terris: A Connecticut Christmas Carol; Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen). Kelli Barclay will choreograph the production (The Goodspeed: Anything Goes; My One And Only; Damn Yankees; Hello, Dolly!; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; The Terris: Hello! My Baby; Broadway: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (associate choreographer)). Music direction will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including A Chorus Line, All Shook Up (music supervisor), Ragtime, Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots).
Scenic design will be by David L. Arsenault (The Goodspeed: A Christmas Story). Costume design will be by Jeff Hendry, with costume coordination by Antonio Consuegra (Off-Broadway: Til Death, Daddy Issues, All Aboard: The Musical). Lighting design will be by Kirk Bookman (The Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, Bells Are Ringing; The Terris: Das Barbecu; Broadway: The Gin Game, The Sunshine Boys). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs, hair and makeup design will be by J. Jared Janas (The Goodspeed: A Christmas Story, Gypsy, 42nd Street, Anne of Green Gables; Broadway: Punch, Dead Outlaw, John Proctor Is the Villain) and Cassie Williams.
Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager (The Goodspeed: A Chorus Line; All Shook Up; They All Laughed; The 12; and many more; Broadway: All Shook Up; Wicked; One Man, Two Guvnors). Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.
Videos