Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents 'New Musical Artists' at the Warner's Studio Theatre

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present New Musical Artists, on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 pm in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the orchestra will perform overtures, arias and light classics and feature soprano Benedetta Cordaro, tenor Erick Sanchez and composer Dale Osterman.

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since. Musicians of the symphony are comprised of volunteers ranging from talented and exceptional students, to professionals, and are drawn from 25 towns in Northwest Connecticut, Southern Massachusetts and Eastern New York. The symphony affords musicians the opportunity to express their artistic needs, while encouraging young performers to continue through the playing of orchestral music.

General admission tickets are $22. Children 12 and under are free, but a ticket is required. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or online at www.warnertheatre.org

Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat Studio Theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You