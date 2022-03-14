Tickets for Return Engagement of HAMILTON at The Bushnell To Go On Public Sale Next Week

Single tickets for the Hartford, CT return engagement of HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on March 24 at 10am at The Bushnell online at bushnell.org, in person at The Bushnell box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT) or by calling (860) 987-5900. Tickets will be available for performances June 22 through July 10, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $159 plus fees with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Hartford engagement should be made through bushnell.org."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

a-? HamiltonMusical.com

a-? Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical

a-? Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical

a-? Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical

The Bushnell's 2021-2022 Season Sponsor is Bank of America. The Bushnell Broadway Series is sponsored by Aetna and Travelers.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus