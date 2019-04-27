Thrown Stone Announces Casting For 2019 Repertory Season

Thrown Stone Theatre Company under the leadership of Co-Artistic Directors Jason Peck & Jonathan Winn announces casting for their 2019 Summer Repertory season, the Connecticut Premiere of Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler and the East Coast Premiere of Birds of North America by Anna Moench.

Cry it Out is comedy with dark edges that takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship. Thrown Stone's Connecticut premiere opens July 12, 2018 at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, directed by Gina Pulice.

Cry It Out features New York actor, Clare Parme (FringeNYC; Hudson Valley Shakespeare; Idaho Shakespeare Festival; Minnesota Public Theater; Guthrie Theater; Walking Shadow Theatre); Stamford actor Maria McConville (Theatre Arts Director, Darien Arts Center; NYIT Award for Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role; NYTW; EST; CSC; Woodshed Collective; Soho Rep; HERE Arts Center; and more); Westport Actor Wynter Kullman (Film: Like Father, Two Weeks Notice, It Runs in the Family, Garden State, and Uptown Girls. TV: Law and Order, Law and Order: S.V.U, C.S.I Miami, The Blacklist. Off-Broadway: Glam Night); and Ridgefield actor and Thrown Stone Co-Artistic Director, Jonathan Winn (Thrown Stone, La Jolla Playhouse, FringeNYC, Circle X, Open Fist, Evidence Room, and more).

Birds of North America takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding. Thrown Stone's New England premiere opens July 19, 2018 at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, directed by Jason Peck.

Birds of North America features Drama Desk Award-winning actor, director, and writer, JR Sullivan (Artistic Director: The Pearl Theatre Company, New American Theater (Founder); Director: The Mint Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival (Associate Artistic Director), Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Theatre X, Philadelphia's Arden Theatre, the Studio Theatre in Washington DC, the Delaware Theatre Company, the Resident Ensemble Players at the University of Delaware; Chicago: Northlight Theatre, American Theatre Company, Turnaround, A Red Orchid Theatre, Live Bait Theatre, Prop Theatre, and the Onyx Theatre; Produced Adaptations: Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, the Oregon, Utah, and Idaho Shakespeare Festivals, Great Lakes Shakespeare, South Coast Repertory, Round House Theatre, People's Light & Theater Company, Cincinnati Playhouse, and Connecticut Rep); and New York actor and producer, Mélisa Breiner-Sanders (Theatre: Theatre Three, HERE Arts Center, Shakespeare Forum, FringeNYC, DePaul; Film: Being Here, Dressed; Web Series: We're Breaking Up, My Secret Friend.).





