The Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen HENRY V And LA BOHEME In September

Great theater and opera are coming to the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse! The FirstLight Home Care Classical Series continues to present The MET Opera Summer Encore in HD with a screening of Puccini's La Bohème on Tuesday, September 13th at 7pm.

Then The National Theatre in HD's production of Shakespeare's Henry V staring Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington plays on Saturday, September 24th at 7:30pm. The series is underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Tickets are free tickets for all students 18 & under!



A Metropolitan Opera audience favorite for more than 40 years, La Bohème is Giacomo Puccini's passionate, timeless, indelible story of love among young artists in Paris. Its original success established Puccini as the leading Italian opera composer of his generation. This encore performance is originally from 2018, conducted by Marco Armiliato with soprano Sonya Yoncheva and tenor Michael Fabiano starring as the young lovers Mimì and Rodolfo. Rounding out the cast are soprano Susanna Phillips, baritones Lucas Meachem and Alexey Lavrov, and bass Matthew Rose as the rambunctious gang of bohemian friends in Franco Zeffirelli's classic staging. Set in Paris circa 1830, the libretto depicts four young bohemians - a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher- living in the Latin Quarter, when one freezing Christmas Eve their lives are changed forever. A knock on the door comes from Mimì, their beautiful neighbor whose candle has gone out in the stairwell and is looking for a light. She and Rodolfo fall in love, are soon sharply awoken to the harsh realities of life. Broadway fans will recognize this plot from the musical Rent, which is loosely based on the opera! La Bohème is an opera equally enjoyable and accessible for viewers enjoying it for the first time as it is for experienced audiences to witness it again!

Game of Thrones fans will be delighted to see Kit Harrington on the big screen as he takes on the titular role of Henry V; captured from The Donmar Warehouse in London for National Theater in HD. Directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi), it is an exciting modern take on Shakespeare's thrilling work about war that "bends with the times" (Metro.) It explores what it means to be English and the relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve? Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war. The Daily Telegraph declared, "Kit Harrington is in his commanding element" in a performance audiences will not want to miss!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($15 - $25), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.