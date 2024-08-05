The Palace Theater Presents Salsa Legend Gilberto Santa Rosa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, October 18, 2024, the Palace Theater will present award-winning salsa legend Gilberto Santa Rosa in concert. Santa Rosa's musical elegance and style have made him an international superstar and one of the most prominent figures in popular music.

Santa Rosa has been honored with countless accolades through the years, among them the 2002 ASCAP Latin Heritage Award and 7 Grammy awards, including the recent Lifetime Achievement Award. His rewarding musical path and consistency as one of the most listened-to recording artists on the radio (14 number-one hits on Billboard's Tropical Airplay chart, a multitude of Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum album certifications, and the Guinness World Record Holder of the most #1s on Billboard's Tropical albums chart - 12 in total) distinguish him as one of the most successful Latin music vocalists in the world.

His presence with La Grande Orchestra for two years, as well as his participation with the groups Don Perigñon, Fantasía Boricua of Manolito Rodríguez, and the Puerto Rican All Star Tommy Olivencia, helped the young Puerto Rican rise to prominence in the Salsa movement of the 1970s.

Guided by his musical desires, he joined the Willie Rosario orchestra in 1981, adding musical hits like “Lluvia” and “Botaron la Pelota” — songs that have transcended through time. At this point he was widely recognized as one of the new voices of the Salsa movement in Puerto Rico as well as around the world.

His path as a solo singer was established in the second half of the 1980s — a period where he became known as the “Caballero de la Salsa.” Gilberto's unique style as a tropical artist appeared in early albums Salsa en Movimiento, Keeping Cool, Good Vibrations, and De Amor y Salsa for Combo Records.

After 1990, Santa Rosa became part of multinational record label Sony Discos (currently Sony Music Latin), recording almost twenty albums, including Perspectiva (1991), A Dos Tiempos de un Tiempo (1992), En Vivo Desde Carnegie Hall (1995), Esencia (1996), Expresión (1999), Intenso (2001), Sólo Bolero (2003), Auténtico (2004), Directo al Corazón (2006), Contraste (2007), Una Navidad con Gilberto (2008), Irrepetible (2010), Gilberto Santa Rosa (2012) and Necesito Un Bolero (2015). Billboard Magazine named Gilberto Santa Rosa Tropical Artist of the Decade in 2010 through his successful streak of hit albums and singles.

Tickets are available at palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

