The Palace Theater Postpones Events Through April
The Palace Theater management in accordance with the Governor's directive to prohibit all gatherings of 50 people or more, has postponed all events and activities through April 30th.
The list of postponed events are:
Jersey Boys, March 17
Palace Pursuit: Trivia Night, March 19
Finding Neverland, March 20-21
Winter Jazz Series: Alexis Cole Duo, March 27
Charles Esten, March 28
Showbiz Dance Competition April 3 - 5
Palace Pursuit: Trivia Night, April 9
An American In Paris, April 10-11
Revolution Dance Competition April 24 - 26
An Intimate Evening with David Foster, April 17
2nd Act: Tom "The Suit" Forst, April 21
Palace History Tour, April 22
Sip n' Shop, April 23
Spring Jazz Series: Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti, April 24
Ongoing Yoga Classes
The theater's staff is working diligently to reschedule events and will offer updates as they become available. You may e-mail tickets@palacetheaterct.org with further questions and concerns. Note that you may not get an immediate response, as per recommendations for social distancing, the Box Office is closed and the Administrative Staff is working remotely. As this national situation is evolving daily, Palace management will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions accordingly.