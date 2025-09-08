The Legacy Theatre Appoints Jeff Zeitlin as Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Legacy Theatre in Branford has announced the appointment of Jeff Zeitlin as its new Managing Director. A Guilford resident for more than two decades, Zeitlin has been with Legacy since its opening in 2021, beginning as Front of House Manager before moving into the role of General Manager. In his new position, he will oversee day-to-day operations in collaboration with Executive Artistic Director Keely Baisden Knudsen.

“Jeff brings a passion for theatre and, more specifically, for giving the theatre patron the best possible experience,” said Stephanie Stiefel Williams, President of Legacy’s Board of Trustees. “His customer-based focus and broad business experience will bring a perspective that Legacy needs to continue to build and improve upon the foundation of our first five years.”

Zeitlin is a well-known figure in the shoreline theatre community. He is entering his tenth year as a volunteer with Guilford High School Theatre Arts, serving as the program’s adult advisor for Front of House and managing ticketing processes.

Reflecting on his appointment, Zeitlin shared: “I have seen firsthand how the local towns and beyond have come out to support the theatre, and I want the theatre to continue to do the same for them. Our 2026 season is packed with Mainstage productions for theatregoers of all ages that are sure to be fun and have them laughing!”

In addition to operations, Zeitlin will work closely with Legacy’s development team to ensure financial sustainability. “Most people don’t realize that ticket sales account for only about one-third of the revenue that a nonprofit regional theatre relies on,” he said. “The remainder comes from donors, sponsors, and grants. I look forward to strengthening current relationships and exploring new ones to support our mission.”

Zeitlin, who prides himself on being accessible to patrons, added: “I love speaking with patrons on the phone and when they visit the theatre. That’s when you get the best input. It’s critical that we are always listening to our audience.”

The Legacy Theatre is located at 128 Thimble Islands Road in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT. Opened in 2021 in the historic Stony Creek Puppet Theatre building, Legacy has quickly become a cultural hub along the Connecticut shoreline, presenting professional theatre, Broadway concerts, special events, and educational programs.

For more information, visit www.legacytheatrect.org.