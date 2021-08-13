The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend Events

The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts has announced that patrons will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to be permitted to attend events at the venue.

They shared the following information regarding the vaccine requirement on their website:

Proof of vaccination



Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider who administered the vaccination. Patrons may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy.





Accepted forms of ID



The government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport, is required by all patrons 18 years and older. Patrons younger than 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID. Patrons under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.

means on the day of the performance, as shown on the valid ticket, a patron is:

at least 14 days after their second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or

at least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The only exceptions are:

patrons under the age of 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets the above vaccination requirements; or

patrons who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief.

Patrons who are not able to be vaccinated, for one of the reasons listed above, must provide, instead of evidence of vaccination, proof of one of the following:

negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time, or

negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Masks will be required as well while inside The Bushell, regardless of vaccination status except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

For more information visit: https://bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19