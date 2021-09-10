The Ballard Institute Presents WHO TOOK THE COOKIES FROM THE COOKIE JAR?

New York City-based WonderSpark Puppets will perform Who Took The Cookies From The Cookie Jar? on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.

As part of its 2021 Fall Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar?, a hand puppet show by New York City-based WonderSpark Puppets on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square. This show will be socially distanced and follow Town of Mansfield and UConn safety guidelines. In the event of inclement weather for outdoor performances, the show will be performed virtually on the same day at 11 a.m. ET. A suggested donation of $12 per household is encouraged. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership, Inc.

In Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar? WonderSpark Puppets brings the classic children's song to life as a hilarious hand-puppet mystery show. Join detective Mystery Max as he searches for clues to find out "whodunit". The audience will sing songs and help Max find the missing cookies to solve the case. The show's themes include making friends, saying sorry, and the scientific method.

WonderSpark Puppets is a New York City-based puppet theater company led by Chad Williams and UConn Puppet Arts Program alumna Z Briggs. The company's mission is to spread joy, spark imagination, and share laughter through high-quality puppet performances. They have partnered with NYC Public Schools, the New York Public Library, and such companies as CAMP and Bed Bath & Beyond, and have toured internationally, bringing original productions and puppetry workshops to festivals in Thailand and Taiwan.

This outdoor performance will take place in Betsy Paterson Square; reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, so groups are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Seating space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To comply with UConn safety guidelines, masks are required at all times for all attendees and staff ages two and up. For safety, six feet of space will be required between seated family groups. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance and exit of the seating area. Please note that public restrooms are not available.