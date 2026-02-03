THE PLAY’S THE THING By Stuart Brown To Be Presented At Palace Theater

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stuart Brown will present THE PLAY’S THE THING on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Palace Theater. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. and will explore the craft of writing 10-minute plays, followed by live performances and a post-show discussion.

Brown, a West Hartford-based theater critic and playwright, will discuss how short-form plays are structured for the stage and how inspiration informs his creative process. Following the talk, actors Cheyenne Walent and Dan Willey will perform two of Brown’s 10-minute plays. A talkback will conclude the afternoon, offering audiences insight into the development of new theatrical work.

Brown’s writing has been recognized for its emotional clarity, observational detail, and understated humor, with critics noting his ability to create complete narrative arcs within a compressed format. His work often draws from personal experience, balancing intimacy and accessibility.

Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Programs at the Palace Theater, said Brown’s work reflects the mission of the Upstaged! series by inviting audiences into the creative process through intimate, conversation-driven theatre.

ABOUT STUART BROWN

Stuart Brown began writing 10-minute plays in 2023 after retiring from a 32-year career as Director of Student Services at UConn Waterbury. In addition to numerous short works, he has written three one-act plays, including Lady Jigsaw, which was presented at the Chestnut Street Playhouse New Playwrights Festival in September 2025. Brown is a member of the Connecticut Critics Circle and the Outer Critics Circle and produces the online radio program Sounds of Broadway.

ABOUT UPSTAGED!

Upstaged! is part of the Palace Theater’s Spotlight Series and features intimate theatrical events centered on storytelling, conversation, and audience engagement.

ABOUT THE PALACE THEATER

The Palace Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit performing arts center in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, dedicated to preserving the historic venue as a hub for cultural activity, education, and community engagement.