Westport Country Playhouse to Offer Masterclass Series for Middle School Students

Westport Country Playhouse will launch a Masterclass Series, a new children's education program for middle schoolers, grades 6-8, on Sunday, February 8, from 12 to 2 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn, next to the Playhouse. The first class in the series will be led by Broadway's Adam Riegler (“Shrek,” “The Addams Family Musical”) on the subject of theatre acting. Class is full; wait list only.

Riegler will offer techniques for analyzing and understanding theatrical text in order to deepen students' understanding, build strong characters, and apply these new skills to theatrical performance. In particular, this class will help students understand how to take a text that's new to them and translate it into performing on stage.

“The Playhouse is so special to me because it is where I got my start in professional theater,” said Riegler. “Working with Joanne Woodward and Anne Keefe, among others at the Playhouse, was not only a joy but extremely educational. I am so pleased that I now have the experience to pass that education, as well as my own insights from many years of professional work and education, onto the next generation at the Playhouse. A wonderful full circle moment!”

Adam Riegler, who appeared in “Shrek the Musical,” “The Addams Family Musical,” and “The Way Way Back,” has acted on and off-Broadway as well as on screen. He has directed across these mediums as well. Riegler grew up in Westport and made his professional debut at Westport Country Playhouse in “David Copperfield” in 2005, followed by another appearance on the Playhouse stage in “A Christmas Carol” in 2006. Riegler has studied acting deeply and loves sharing his tips on how to make every performance the best it can be.

The fee for the Masterclass is $75, and is limited to 15 participants. Class is full; wait list only. For full details and registration form, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/masterclassseries-winter2026/