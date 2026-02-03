THE WAVERLY GALLERY Returns to Cheney Hall This June

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE WAVERLY GALLERY, by Kenneth Lonergan, will be presented in June 2026 in a limited run of performances. The production will play Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., running from June 5 through June 21.

Set in a small Greenwich Village art gallery, The Waverly Gallery centers on Gladys, the strong-willed and sharp-tongued owner whose independence begins to erode as dementia takes hold. As her condition progresses, her family is forced to confront the emotional and practical realities of caring for someone they love while grappling with grief, responsibility, and change.

Written by Academy Award–winning playwright Kenneth Lonergan, the play is both intimate and unsparing, balancing moments of humor with deeply affecting emotional stakes. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Waverly Gallery offers a closely observed portrait of a family in transition, examining how love endures even as memory fades.