KARMA KABARET: The Spiritual Journey - And All That Jazz! is Coming to Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse will present “Karma Kabaret: The Spiritual Journey - and All That Jazz!,” on Saturday, February 14, at 7:30 p.m., created and performed by M Zavidow of Westport, with Chris Coogan on piano, John Mobilio on bass, and arrangements by Don Rebic. The event is part of the Barnstormer Series in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, next to the Playhouse. Tickets are $30 and include a “Bubbly and Chocolate” After-Party. Barnstormer events are limited to 70 attendees. “Karma Kabaret” returns to the Playhouse after two sold-out shows last year.

“Karma Kabaret” is the celebration of M Zavidow's life, exploring 39+ years as a corporate communicator, stage and cabaret performer, songwriter, recording artist, social worker, stand-up experimenter, yoga teacher, marathoner, traveler, and curious person trying to figure out this life.

Creator and performer M Zavidow said, “It's kind of like Robin Williams meets Streisand meets TED Talks meets Einstein meets Buddha meets Broadway meets Zavidow!”

Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Lucile Lortel White Barn Center before the start of the show. General admission; seating unreserved.