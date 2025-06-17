THE DAY DICKENS DROWNED to be Presented By The Connecticut Theatre Exchange

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Connecticut Theatre Exchange will present a staged reading of "The Day Dickens Drowned", a bold and imaginative new play by award-winning playwright and television writer Susan Cinoman, on June 21st at 3:00 PM at the Thomas Perakos Arts and Community Center on the campus of The Frederick Gunn School.

This reading is a part of an annual two-week residency that offers theatre artists the opportunity to learn new skills, generate and develop new plays, and make lasting connections with other artists.The 2025 Exchange is their most robust to date, hosting eleven playwrights and their teams of artists working on plays in development, fourteen actors training in violence for stage and film (commonly known as stage combat), and offering three workshops in their Single Sessions series.

Blending theatrical invention, biting humor, and emotional depth, The Day Dickens Drowned" offers a fantastical reimagining of Charles Dickens' marriage, told through the supernatural framework of A Christmas Carol. In this visionary new work, Dickens is confronted by the ghosts of his romantic past and the consequences of his personal decisions-both real and imagined.

The reading, free and open to the public features a stellar cast: Sean Hannon, Emilie Roberts Hannon, Allan Zellar, Kimberly Squires, Peter Plano, and Barbara Hentschel, and is directed by Co-Artistic Director Tracy Liz Miller. "Small exchanges make a big impact is our guiding idea at the Exchange. Hosting Susan's work is something we are always excited to do! As this is our fourth collaboration with Susan, I'm looking forward to what Susan has created, enticed by the scenario of an historical writer, life-changing epiphanies, and a seminal work of art." said Miller. "We love supporting Connecticut-based artists, and Susan has become a dear friend as well as a collaborator -- made possible through the Exchange," added Co-Artistic Director Kent Burnham. For more info:https://cttheatrex.org

