Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Square One Theatre to Hold Discussion of THE DINING ROOM at Stratford Library

The discussion will be held Monday, November 28 beginning at 12noon.

Nov. 27, 2022  
Square One Theatre to Hold Discussion of THE DINING ROOM at Stratford Library

The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, "Play It Again, Square One," on Monday, November 28 beginning at 12noon. The drama discussion series looks at recent productions by Stratford's Square One Theatre Company and offers patrons the opportunity to explore and discuss aspects of the play they saw.

According to Friends President Carole Fanslow, the program continues to fill a void for theatergoers: "This series has proved to be a great success. We are grateful to Tom Holehan, the actors and the Stratford Library for helping us to bring this unique program to our subscribers and the theatergoing public."

For the November 28 session, Square One Artistic Director Tom Holehan, General Manager Richard Pheneger and cast members Lillian Garcia, Danielle Sultini, Bruce Murray and David Victor will lead a discussion of the theatre's recent, critically acclaimed play, The Dining Room. A.R. Gurney's classic comedy looks at WASP family life covering over 50 years with a jaundiced, critical and often loving eye. The late playwright resided in Connecticut for most of his life.

"Play It Again, Square One" will begin at 12noon on Monday, November 28 in the Library's Lovell Room. It is free and open to the public. Complimentary coffee and tea will be available. The series will conclude in March 2023 with a discussion of John Pielmeier's drama, Agnes of God.

For further information, call the Stratford Library's Public Relations and Programming Office at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.




The Warner Theatre to Screen THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in December Photo
The Warner Theatre to Screen THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in December
The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the popular Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, popcorn, and a visit with Santa Claus – all for free! There will also be a Holiday Vendor Fair, in partnership with Salt 2.0!
Victoria Sautee Will Star in Pantochinos CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Victoria Sautee Will Star in Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL
Pantochino Productions, a professional not for profit theatre company in Milford has announced the casting of Victoria Sautee in its upcoming new musical, “Pantochino's Christmas Carol” playing December 2 through 18 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Milford.
THE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Weekend Photo
THE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Weekend
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre's original TYA musical The Santa Story returns to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season on Saturday, November 26. 
ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week Photo
ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week
Returning to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage with a festive twist on their fantastic show, they'll perform “Echoes of Sinatra - A Crooner's Holiday” on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Sponsored by Ridgefield Station.

More Hot Stories For You


Square One Theatre to Hold Discussion of THE DINING ROOM at Stratford LibrarySquare One Theatre to Hold Discussion of THE DINING ROOM at Stratford Library
November 27, 2022

The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, “Play It Again, Square One,” on Monday, November 28 beginning at 12noon.
The Warner Theatre to Screen THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in DecemberThe Warner Theatre to Screen THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in December
November 25, 2022

The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the popular Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, popcorn, and a visit with Santa Claus – all for free! There will also be a Holiday Vendor Fair, in partnership with Salt 2.0!
Victoria Sautee Will Star in Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROLVictoria Sautee Will Star in Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 25, 2022

Pantochino Productions, a professional not for profit theatre company in Milford has announced the casting of Victoria Sautee in its upcoming new musical, “Pantochino's Christmas Carol” playing December 2 through 18 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Milford.
THE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This WeekendTHE SANTA STORY Musical to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Weekend
November 23, 2022

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre's original TYA musical The Santa Story returns to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season on Saturday, November 26. 
ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next WeekECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week
November 23, 2022

Returning to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage with a festive twist on their fantastic show, they'll perform “Echoes of Sinatra - A Crooner's Holiday” on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Sponsored by Ridgefield Station.
share