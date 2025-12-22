Little Theatre Of Manchester Unveils January Tribute Concerts At Cheney Hall

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Theatre of Manchester has announced a January lineup of tribute concerts at Cheney Hall. The concerts are part of the theatre’s Jukebox Series and will feature performances celebrating the music of Bon Jovi, Cher, Jackson Browne, and the Eagles. All concerts will be presented with cabaret-style table seating.

BAD MEDICINE – THE MUSIC OF BON JOVI

Saturday, January 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Bad Medicine will perform a tribute concert featuring music from Bon Jovi’s catalogue. The program includes selections such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.” Ticket prices range from $18 to $60.

THE ULTIMATE CHER EXPERIENCE

Friday, January 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Lisa Carter returns to Cheney Hall with The Ultimate Cher Experience, a tribute concert highlighting songs from across Cher’s career. The performance incorporates period-inspired costuming and material spanning multiple decades of the artist’s work. Tickets are priced from $24 to $66.

RUNNING ON JACKSON – THE PREMIER JACKSON BROWNE TRIBUTE SHOW

Saturday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Running on Jackson will present a concert dedicated to the music of Jackson Browne, featuring songs including “Doctor My Eyes,” “Tender Is the Night,” and “Take It Easy.” Ticket prices range from $18 to $60.

THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE

Friday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m.

The Eagles Experience will perform a tribute concert focused on the band’s catalogue, including songs such as “Take It to the Limit,” “New Kid in Town,” “Desperado,” and “Life in the Fast Lane.” Tickets range from $20 to $62.

Tickets

Tickets for all performances may be purchased at CheneyHall.org or by calling the box office at (860) 647-9824. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military personnel, and groups. Cheney Hall is located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, Connecticut, with free parking available in adjacent lots. The Jukebox Series is sponsored by Tires International.