Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Goodspeed Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Killian Meehan - POCKET BROADWAY - Phoenix Stage Company 21%



James Springer - CRIMINAL CABARET - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 19%



Arden Allen - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 10%



Bob Brandriff - VALENTINE CABARET - Little Theatre on Broad Street 9%



Preston Arnold - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 8%



Christopher Currier - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 7%



Everton George Ricketts - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 7%



Robert Peterpaul - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%



Kathleen Narowski - 40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Windham Theatre Guild 5%



Saige Noelle Bryan - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%



Mikayla Petrilla - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Matthew Farina - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 23%



Chris Faison & Lucia Perez - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 7%



Amanda Backer - NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 6%



Olivia Rivera - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%



Brandon Gregoire - LITTLE WOMEN - Castle Craig Players 5%



Brittany Kammerer - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances 4%



Sarah Rose Stack - A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 4%



Katherine Sedlock - SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 4%



Laura Jeannine Sarrazin - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 3%



Kat MacInnes - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 3%



Erin Guerrera - PIPPIN - Magnolia Theatre Company 2%



Nicole DiMauro - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%



Erin Frechette - THE WEDDING SINGER - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%



Karen Anne McMahon - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 2%



Keri Danner - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Little Theatre on Broad Street 2%



Jessica Chesbro - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Geraldine Frishman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



Robert Merante - NUNCRACKERS - Center Stage Theatre 2%



Jennifer Kaye - DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%



Kat McInnis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Jordan Adams - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 2%



Karen Casagrande - ANYTHING GOES - Curtain Call 2%



Liam Dempsey - RENT - Landmark Community Theatre 2%



Paola Rarick - RENT - Shoreline Theatre Company 1%



Matthew Guerrera - LEGALLY BLONDE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Krystyna Resavy - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 15%



Parker Esse - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 14%



Brian Feehan - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 10%



Byron Easley - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 9%



Chris McNiff - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%



Robert Mintz - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Playhouse on Park 7%



Josh Assor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 7%



Sara Edwards - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%



Todd L. Underwood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Francesca Webster - GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE! - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Mara Newbery Greer - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%



Marcia Milgrom Dodge - ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

DB Productions - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 23%



Jimmy Johansmeyer - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 17%



Amy Taylor - RENT - Landmark Community Theatre 5%



Anna Kate Werge - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bradley Playhouse 4%



James Springer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 4%



Diana Yeisley and James Springer - 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 3%



Becca Pokorski - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 3%



Stevie Norman - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 3%



Carol Webb - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 3%



Lindsey Campbell - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the wall theater 3%



Becca Pokorski - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 3%



Katherine Sedlock - SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 2%



Donald Birely - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musicals at Richter 2%



Susie Milner - NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 2%



Giganta Smalls - PLAZA SUITE - Little Theater of Manchester 2%



Lesley Neilson-Bowman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%



Katherine Sedlock - LITTLE WOMEN - Center Stage Theatre 2%



Kris Brandriff - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Little Theatre on Broad Street 2%



Louise Doiron - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



Kathleen Santomasso - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 2%



Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Windham Theatre Guild 2%



Kris Brandrif - THE DESCENDANTS - The Little Theatre on Broad Street 1%



Kathy O'Hara - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Chestnut Street Playhouse 1%



Kris Brandriff - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Bradley Playhouse 1%



Katherine Sedlock - NUNCRACKERS - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Annie - KATHLEEN DEANGELIS - Sharon Playhouse 24%



Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE BARONESS - Playhouse on Park 23%



Diane Vanderkroef - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre of Connecticut 10%



Elizabeth Saylor - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Joseph Shrope - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 6%



Stephanie Bahniuk - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 6%



Sean Spina - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Leslie Bernstein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 5%



Nicole V. Moody - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 4%



Tilly Grimes - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 3%



The Mousetrap - KATHLEEN DEANGELIS - Sharon Playhouse 3%



K. Duffner - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%



Tracy Christensen - ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

EVITA - Musicals at Richter 40%



NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 16%



THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Little Theatre on Broad Street 13%



THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 12%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 12%



STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER - Playhouse on Park 8%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 48%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 20%



IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 17%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed 15%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Brad Blake - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 21%



Bert Bernardi - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 18%



Christopher Faison - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 6%



Donald Birely - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 5%



Amy Taylor - RENT - Landmark Community Theatre 5%



Neil Fuentes - SHREK - Cabaret on Main Theater 4%



Terrance J. Peters - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 4%



Betsy Kelso - AVENUE Q - Center Stage Theatre 3%



Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo - SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 2%



Julianna Corrales - GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%



Eric Boucher - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 2%



John McElroy - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



KAREN RANDAZZO - COME FROM AWAY - Curtain Call 2%



Sarah Rose Stack - A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 2%



Holly Blade - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Little Theatre on Broad Street 2%



Wallis Johnson - NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 1%



Jane Farnol - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Holly Blade - DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Little Theatre on Broad Street 1%



Ian Galligan - LITTLE WOMEN - Castle Craig Players 1%



Liz Muller - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Debra Lee Failla - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn 1%



Lori Holm - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts at Angeloria's 1%



Martin Scott Marchitto - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances 1%



Kathleen Attwood - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Bradley Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Carl Andress - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 19%



Amy Corcoran - THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goodspeed Musicals 10%



Hunter Foster - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed 9%



Arbender Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 9%



Brian Feehan - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 8%



Rob Ruggiero - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 8%



Christopher D. Betts - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Todd L. Underwood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Evan Hoffmann - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Playhouse on Park 5%



Daniel C. Levine - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 5%



Ben Hope - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Kevin Connors - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%



Daniel Goldstein - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 3%



Richard Maltby Jr. - ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Diana Canova - MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn 19%



Beth Bonnabeau - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Brookfield Theatre 9%



Colette Jolie Gardner - THE CRUCIBLE - Hole in the Wall Theater 6%



Alexis Woodard - METMORPHOSES - David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre 5%



Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 5%



Nick Rapuano - MISERY - Cabaret on Main Theater 4%



Deb Failla - A FEW GOOD MEN - Curtain Call 4%



Bobby Schultz - WHAT THE DICKENS? - Castle Craig Players 3%



Deborah Burke - TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 3%



Rachel Terceira - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 3%



Deb Failla - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Arts at Bissel’s End 3%



Deborah Burke - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Town Players of New Canaan 2%



Jeremy Woloski - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Stephen Scott Keagler - THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



KAREN RANDAZZO - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Curtain Call 2%



Wallis Johnson - GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN - Colchester Community Theatre 2%



Lou Okell - M BUTTERFLY - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 2%



William Corriveau - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



John McElroy - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Nick Rapuano - NORTH SHORE FISH - Diamond Theatre Company 2%



Kathy Kelly - A GOODNIGHT KISS - Goshen Players 1%



Madeline Jaaskela - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 1%



Debra Lee Failla - A FEW GOOD MEN - Curtain Call 1%



Debra Lee Failla - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Arts at Bissell’s End 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Hunter Foster - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 27%



Clint Hromsco - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut 16%



Michael Schiralli - THE BARONESS - Playhouse on Park 12%



Tom Simonetti - AS YOU LIKE IT - Valley Shakespeare Festival 11%



Jacqueline Hubbard - TEA AT FIVE - Ivoryton Playhouse 11%



Jacqueline Hubbard - GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE! - Ivoryton Playhouse 10%



Colin Hanlon - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 9%



Todd L. Underwood - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

EVITA - Musicals at Richter 17%



NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN - Pantochino Productions 14%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%



A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 3%



SHREK - Cabaret on Main Theater 3%



THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 3%



RENT - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%



TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 3%



25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%



SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 2%



RENT - Landmark Community Theatre 2%



YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Eastbound Theatre 2%



THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 2%



PIPPIN - Magnolia Theatre Company 2%



SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater on Broad St 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 2%



THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



OTHER DESERT CITIES - Dionysus theatre company 2%



PLAZA SUITE - The Little Theatre of Manchester 2%



SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musicals At Richter 2%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - Chestnut Street Playhouse 1%



NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 15%



ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 13%



WAITRESS - ACT of CT 8%



THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 7%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%



RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 5%



SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 5%



MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%



AS YOU LIKE IT - Valley Shakespeare Festival 4%



MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Sharon Playhouse 3%



SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Playhouse on Park 3%



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 3%



LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%



THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Playhouse on Park 3%



THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE! - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Al Chiapetta - WINTER WONDERETTES - Sherman Playhouse 21%



Jakob Kelsey - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 18%



Eric Schutz - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 7%



Aidan Horrigan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 7%



Alan Piotrowicz - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 4%



Brionna Ingraham - THE PRODUCERS - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%



Matthew Nardozza - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 3%



Hilary Lang - LITTLE WOMEN - Castle Craig Players 3%



Carl Mercier - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bradley Playhouse 3%



Alex Effes - WHAT THE DICKENS? - Castle Craig Players 3%



Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 3%



Robyn Joyce - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%



Hilary Lang - PLAZA SUITE - Little Theater of Manchester 2%



Scott Borowka - COME FROM AWAY - Curtain Call 2%



Graham Pelligra - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Hilary Lang - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - Dionysus theatre company 2%



Jessie Lizotte - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Town Players of New Canaan 2%



Richard Arsenault - NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 2%



Stephen Cihanek - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Gib Gibney - METAMORPHOSES - David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre 1%



Stephen Cihanek - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Stephen Cihanek - M BUTTERFLY - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Gillian LeBlanc - THE MAIDS - Twin Pines Theatre Company 1%



Richard Arensault - GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN - Colchester Community Theatre 1%



Lou Okell - AT THE WEDDING - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Wheeler Moon - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 12%



Charlie Morrison - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 12%



Charlie Morrison - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 9%



Christopher Wong - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 9%



Lighting Designer - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 8%



Alan Piotrowicz - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 8%



Marcus Abbott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Colleen Doherty - THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goodspeed Musicals 6%



Kevin Gleason - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%



Scott Borowka - RENT - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%



Jessica Drayton - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Wheeler Moon - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 4%



Wheeler Moon - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Sharon Playhouse 3%



Marcus Abbott - TEA AT FIVE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%



Paige Seber - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 3%



Mitchell Fenton - ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Wheeler Moon - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Andrew Gadwah - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 25%



Justin Rugg - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 16%



Brittany Dyer Pittman - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 5%



Beckie Scattergood - RENT - Landmark Community Theatre 4%



David Jarkey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 4%



Jon Morrow - SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 4%



David Marrottolo - LEGALLY BLONDE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 3%



Jayden Weitchmann - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%



Graham Christian - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 3%



Peter Randazzo - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%



Dave Christensen - PIPPIN - Magnolia Theatre Company 3%



Edward Rosenblatt - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts at Angeloria’s 2%



Michael Martone - RENT - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%



Dylan Conuel - TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 2%



Lynn Seery - GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%



Sarah Fay - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Natasha Darius - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Little Theater on Broad St 2%



Jill Brunelle - LITTLE WOMEN - Castle Craig Players 2%



Neil Flores - COME FROM AWAY - Curtain Call 2%



Jill Brunelle - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 1%



Joy Lamb - NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 1%



Liz Muller - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Michael Zappalla - A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 1%



Katie C - LITTLE WOMEN - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Kim Aliczi - THE WEDDING SINGER - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Adam Souza - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 15%



Eric Thomas Johnson - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 12%



Adam Souza - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 10%



David Wolfson - RENT - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%



Adam J. Rineer - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Melanie Guerin - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Playhouse on Park 7%



Bryan Perri - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 7%



Dan Gibson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Angie Benson - THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goodspeed Musicals 6%



Jill Brunelle - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Ben Hope - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Mark Ceppetelli - GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Deniz Cordell - ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

EVITA - Musicals at Richter 18%



TIARA'S OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 13%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut street playhouse 5%



THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 4%



A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 3%



SHREK - Cabaret on Main Theater 3%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Cabaret on Main Theater 3%



RENT - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%



YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Eastbound Theatre 2%



PIPPIN - Magnolia Theatre Company 2%



RENT - Landmark Community Theatre 2%



SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 2%



THE PROM - Bradley Playhouse 2%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



THE WEDDING SINGER - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%



25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musicals at Richter 2%



COME FROM AWAY - Curtain Call 2%



NUNCRACKERS - Center Stage Theatre 2%



SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Little Theater on Broad Street 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 2%



CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 1%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%



MYSTIC PIZZA - The Whitney Players 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 21%



ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 16%



WAITRESS - A.C.T. of Connecticut 9%



A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed 8%



RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 6%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%



SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Playhouse on Park 5%



IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%



JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%



MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%



ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 4%



HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Sharon Playhouse 2%



ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 22%



GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater 19%



A GOODNIGHT KISS - Goshen Players 8%



THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA - Chestnut Street Playhouse 8%



AT THE WEDDING - Brookfield Theatre 7%



DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 6%



THE RADIO’S PLAYING - Hole in the Wall Theater 6%



GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN - Colchester Community Theatre 6%



A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - Curtain Call 5%



ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%



UPSTATE - TheatreWorks New Milford 4%



CAUSATION - Brookfield Theatre 3%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

ABOUT TIME - Goodspeed Musicals 34%



THE BARONESS - Playhouse on Park 27%



GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE! - Ivoryton Playhouse 20%



THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goodspeed Musicals 19%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jazzy Cores - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 19%



Mary Mannix - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 13%



Aiden Masterbone - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Cabaret on Main Theater 5%



Adam Leidemer - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Little Theater on Broad St 4%



Jennifer Wallace - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 3%



Allison Bradshaw - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances 2%



Lucas Dylan - RENT - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%



Abby Paige - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Square Foot Theater 2%



Lauren D’attilo - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musicals at Richter 2%



Mike Riso - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%



Yvette Copeland - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut street playhouse 1%



Michael King - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 1%



Mia Bekech - SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Kyle Riedinger - SHREK - Cabaret on Main Theater 1%



Amy Stoelzel - THE PROM - Bradley Playhouse 1%



Arden Allen - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 1%



Colleen Gunning - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 1%



Alyx Levesque - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Jazmin Hall - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut street playhouse 1%



Matt Simmons - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Eastbound Theatre 1%



Eilis Garcia - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Eastbound Theatre 1%



Meg Fenton Funk - A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 1%



Carla Astudillo - A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 1%



Casey Ortiz - LITTLE WOMEN - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Jaison Haynes - PIPPIN - Magnolia Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Avery Hope - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 16%



Abigail Sparrow - WAITRESS - A.C.T. of Connecticut 12%



Alanna Saunders - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Brennyn Lark - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Alex Burnette - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Sharon Playhouse 7%



Trevor Martin - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%



Mamie Parris - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 4%



Alan H. Green - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 4%



Cedric Leiba JR. - RENT - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%



Daniel Plimpton - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Playhouse on Park 4%



Jessica Irizarry - DADDY LONG LEGS - Savin Rock Theatre Company 3%



Laura Renee Mehl - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%



Karli Dinardo - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 3%



Danny Rothman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 3%



Derrick Penny - RENT - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%



Morgan Morse - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%



Elena Ramos Pascullo - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%



Courtney Balan - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 2%



LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne - THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Evan Bertram - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Jenn Gambatese - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed 1%



Jim Stanek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



L Morgan Lee - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



John Scherer - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Kerstin Anderson - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Adam Bloom - A FEW GOOD MEN - Curtain Call 7%



Rebecca Annalise - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 7%



Olivia Tavares - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 6%



David Macharelli - NORTH SHORE FISH - Diamond Theatre Company 6%



Aaron Kaplan - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Town Players of Newtown 5%



Amber Skye Noyes - TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 5%



Debi Freund - MISERY - Cabaret on Main Theater 4%



Alexandria Palazzo - THE CRUCIBLE - Hole in the Wall Theater 3%



Priscilla Squiers - FAITH HEALER - Sherman Players 3%



Caleb Hanley - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Alex Palazzo - PROOF - Little Theater of Manchester 2%



Tullio Milani - DRACULA - Castle Craig Players 2%



Jeremy Gable - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%



David Macharelli - A GOODNIGHT KISS - Goshen Players 2%



Amanda Bloom - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Arts at Bissel’s End 2%



Todd Santa Maria - M BUTTERFLY - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Preston Arnold - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Susan Smith - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%



David Michael Tate - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Town Players of New Canaan 2%



Alicia Dempster - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Emma MacDonald - ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



Amanda Friedman - AT THE WEDDING - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Erin Wallace - TWELFTH NIGHT - Hudson Shakespeare Company 1%



Kathleen Narowski - MURDER INN - Little Theatre of Manchester 1%



Sara Vegas - ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Rod Brogan - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut 20%



Sarah Street - THE BARONESS - Playhouse on Park 17%



Jen Cody - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 11%



Carlyn Connolly - TEA AT FIVE - Ivoryton Playhouse 10%



Dana Domenick - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 8%



Jacqueline Hubbard - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Anthony Vaughn Merchant - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Christopher McLinden - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 6%



Jennifer Van Dyck - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 6%



Nicholas-Tyler Corbin - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%



Jonathan Walker - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 3%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO - Ridgefield Theater Barn 17%



DIAL M FOR MURDER - Windham Theatre Guild 7%



THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 7%



THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 5%



MISERY - Cabaret On Main Theater 5%



TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 4%



STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Connecticut Theatre Company 4%



A FEW GOOD MEN - Curtain Call 3%



MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 3%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bradley Playhouse 3%



NORTH SHORE FISH - Diamond Theatre Company 3%



A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 3%



THE FATHER - Drama Works Theatre 3%



THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Town Players of New Canaan 3%



OTHER DESERT CITIES - Dionysus theatre company 2%



THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! - Eastbound Theatre 2%



PLAZA SUITE - Little Theatre of Manchester 2%



A GOODNIGHT KISS - Goshen Players 2%



TWELFTH NIGHT - Hudson Shakespeare Company 2%



MURDER INN - Little Theatre of Manchester 2%



PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME - Clan na Gael Players 2%



M BUTTERFLY - Brookfield Theatre 2%



THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Bradley Playhouse 1%



WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Arts at Bissell’s End 1%



Best Play (Professional)

AS YOU LIKE IT - Valley Shakespeare Festival 24%



MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut 16%



THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 15%



ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 11%



THE BARONESS - Playhouse on Park 10%



ENGLISH - Theaterworks Hartford 9%



TEA AT FIVE - Ivoryton Playhouse 9%



SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

David Kievit - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 22%



Von Del Mar - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 17%



Andrew Lugo - THE PROM - Bradley Playhouse 6%



Julianna Corrales - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 4%



Greg Brock - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 4%



Shane William Kegler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Bradley Playhouse 3%



Alan Piotrowicz - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT - Brief Cameo Productions 3%



Andrew Okell - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 3%



David Macharelli - PLAZA SUITES - Little Theater of Manchester 3%



Deborah Burke - TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 3%



Steve Loftus - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 2%



Andrew Okell - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Eric Boucher - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 2%



Scott Sheldon - SISTER ACT - Center Stage 2%



William Corriveau - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Robert Bria - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musicals at Richter 2%



Diana Matsuzaki - NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 2%



Duane Campbell - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%



Andrew Okell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Andrew Okell - M BUTTERFLY - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Town Players of New Canaan 2%



David Macherelli - NORTH SHORE FISH - Diamond Theatre Company 1%



Larry Klein - LITTLE WOMEN - Castle Craig Players 1%



Ryan Stack - A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 1%



Jessie Baldinger - METAMORPHOSES - David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christopher & Justin Swader - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 14%



Ann Beyersdorfer - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 13%



April Bartlett - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre of Connecticut 11%



Beowulf Boritt - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Cully Long - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%



Kristen Martino - WAITRESS - A.C.T. of Connecticut 6%



Emmie Finckel - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 6%



Christopher & Justin Swader - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 5%



David L. Arsenault - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 5%



Christopher & Justin Swader - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Sharon Playhouse 5%



David Goldstein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 5%



John Bono - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%



Christopher & Justin Swader - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 3%



Starlet Jacobs - TEA AT FIVE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%



Robert Doiron - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street playhouse 3%



Glenn Bassett - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Glenn Bassett - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mark Firestone - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 24%



Tyler Kittleman - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 18%



Aidan Horrigan - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 6%



Chris Corrrales - GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater 5%



Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%



Seth Crino - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bradley Playhouse 4%



DANIEL BRIA - COME FROM AWAY - Curtain Call 4%



Bill Watson - GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN - Colchester Community Theatre 4%



Nick Rapuano - MISERY - Cabaret on Main Theater 4%



Bill Watson - NEWSIES - Colchester Community Theatre 4%



Matt Sullivan - LITTLE WOMEN - Center Stage Theatre 3%



Deborah Burke - TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 3%



Nicholas Jorrge - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 3%



Deborah Burke - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Town Players of New Canaan 2%



Don Rowe - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Eastbound Theatre 2%



Jeremy Woloski - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Gabbi Mendelsohn - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - Dionysus theatre company 2%



Seth Crino - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Lou, Tony & Eric - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Lou Okell - M BUTTERFLY - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Laina Kominos - MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! - Eastbound Theatre 1%



Lou Okell - AT THE WEDDING - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Lou Okell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Graham Stone - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 17%



Dustin Pfaender - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 15%



Dustin Pfaender - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 12%



Jay Hilton - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Graham Stone - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Sharon Playhouse 7%



Jay Hilton - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 7%



Jay Hilton - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 6%



Lindsay Jones - FEVER DREAMS - Theatreworks Hartford 6%



Jeff Sherwood - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 5%



Jon Damast - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%



Graham Stone - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 4%



Graham Stone - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 3%



Jay Hilton - ALL SHOOK UP - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Jonathan White - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Jonathan White - TEA AT FIVE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jazzy Cores - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 21%



Rachelle Ianniello - TIARAS OVER TEANECK - Pantochino Productions 14%



Aaron Reynolds - ROCK OF AGES - Opera House Players 4%



Alaina McCarvill - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Eastbound Theatre 4%



Grace McGovern - SHREK - Cabaret on Main Theater 3%



Will Reynolds - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 3%



Billy Winter - A CHORUS LINE - Opera House Players 3%



Amanda Magurne - PIPPIN - Magnolia Theatre Company 2%



Anika Pinto - 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%



Scott Towers - RENT - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%



Anthony Francis DeRose - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Ashley McLeod - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musicals at Richter 2%



Pedro Figueroa - RENT - Landmark Community Theatre 2%



Benjamin Elling - THE WEDDING SINGER - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%



Grace Kennedy - SISTER ACT - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Riley Sapp - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Little Theater On Broad St 1%



Casey Ortiz - LITTLE WOMEN - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Cecil Carter - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Chestnut Street playhouse 1%



Lexi Kinniburgh - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances 1%



Billy Hicks - CAMELOT - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Jack Ferdman - THE PROM - The Bradley Playhouse 1%



Whitney Rogers - THE RADIO'S PLAYING - Hole in the Wall Theater 1%



Jonna E. Capone - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Eastbound Theatre 1%



Michael Solano - EVITA - Musicals at Richter 1%



Sharon Brouillard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Complex Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ariana Valdes - WAITRESS - ACT of CT 12%



Behr Marshall - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 8%



Harrison Drake - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 7%



Ariella Serur - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 6%



Carlos Velasquez Escamilla - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%



Landry Champlin - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 5%



David R. Gordon - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 5%



Ella Cahill - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%



Camilo Velasquez Escamilla - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed 4%



Savannah Stevenson - ANNIE - Sharon Playhouse 4%



Scott Mikita - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%



Robert Mintz - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Playhouse on Park 3%



Ryan Knowles - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%



Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander - RAGTIME - Goodspeed Musicals 3%



Keegan Smith - SISTER ACT - Seven Angels 3%



Jonah Nash - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 3%



Joseph Dellger - MY FAIR LADY - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Jennifer Babiak - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.C.T. of Connecticut 2%



Jason Williams - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%



Olivia Fenton - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Maeve Marbury - WAITRESS - A.C.T. of Connecticut 2%



Rashidra Scott - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Goodspeed Musicals 2%



Keisha T. Fraser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%



Mikaela Secada - A CHORUS LINE - Goodspeed Musicals 1%



Miles Langrick - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Amelia Nemeth - NORTH SHORE FISH - Diamond Theatre Company 9%



Andrew Rosestein - MISERY - Cabaret on Main Theater 9%



Andrés Idrovo - M BUTTERFLY - Brookfield Theatre 7%



Colin McLoone - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 6%



Andrew Blanchard - WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Town Players of Newtown 4%



Lucy Babbitt - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Westport Community Theatre 3%



Dan Murphy - TERRA NOVA - Town Players of New Canaan 3%



Ashley Rockwood - TWELFTH NIGHT - Hudson Shakespeare Company 3%



Andres Idrovo Castillo - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Brookfield Theatre 3%



Priscilla Mollard - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%



Bill Rodman - DRACULA - Castle Craig Players 2%



Trevor Burch - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%



William Corriveau - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Bradley Playhouse 2%



Patrick Joyce - MURDER INN - Little Theatre of Manchester 2%



Bill Mullen - THE FERRYMAN - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%



Sophie Marcus - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Chris Turner - ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



Dave Clark - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



William Alexson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 2%



Danny Charest - A FEW GOOD MEN - Curtain Call 2%



Brodey Ott - ANTIGONE - Eastbound Theatre 2%



Benjamin Jesulatis - TWELFTH NIGHT - Hudson Shakespeare Company 1%



Nichelle Rollins - ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 1%



Kelly Lazenby - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%



Jim Douglas - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Bradley Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Matt Mancuso - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Music Theatre of Connecticut 24%



Caroline Kinsolving - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 16%



Nick Apostolina - THE BARONESS - Playhouse on Park 11%



Allie Seibold - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 10%



Sam Given - GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE! - Ivoryton Playhouse 9%



Sienna Brann - SYLVIA - Sharon Playhouse 8%



Daryll Heysham - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%



Reid Sinclair - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 6%



Will Nash Broyles - THE MOUSETRAP - Sharon Playhouse 5%



Michael Irvin Pollard - ALABAMA STORY - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ - Pantochino Productions 24%



GAME ON! - Hole in the Wall Theater 22%



DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Little Theatre on Broad Street 11%



MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Bradley Playhouse 9%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musicals at Richter 8%



THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Center Stage 8%



LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances 6%



THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Little Theatre on Broad Street 5%



PUSS IN BOOTS - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%



THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Center Stage 3%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Musicals at Richter 18%



Pantochino Productions 12%



Downtown Cabaret Theatre 7%



The Bradley Playhouse 6%



Cabaret on Main Theater 5%



Hole in the Wall Theater 4%



Opera House Players 4%



Center Stage Theatre 4%



Theatre Guild of Simsbury 3%



Magnolia Theatre Company 3%



Brookfield Theatre 3%



Niantic Playhouse 3%



Town Players of New Canaan 2%



The Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



Ridgefield Theater Barn 2%



Curtain Call 2%



The Little Theater on Broad Street 2%



Connecticut Theatre Company 2%



Castle Craig Players 2%



Landmark Community Theatre 1%



Chestnut Street Playhouse 1%



Windham Theatre Guild 1%



Little Theater of Manchester 1%



Eastbound Theatre 1%



Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Goodspeed Musicals 18%



A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 13%



Ivoryton Playhouse 9%



Hartford Stage Company 8%



Sharon Playhouse 7%



The Bushnell 7%



Bushnell Memorial Theater 7%



Playhouse on Park 7%



Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%



Legacy Theatre 5%



Valley Shakespeare Festival 4%



Seven Angels 4%



Westport Country Playhouse 3%



Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse 3%



Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%



Wrong region? Click here.