Playhouse Theatre Academy Opens Registration For Winter Session Programs

Playhouse Theatre Academy has opened registration for its winter session of youth theatre classes, with programs beginning the week of January 12. The session includes classes for students ages 3 to 13, with offerings inspired by musical theatre, storytelling, and creative play.

Classes will be held at locations in Simsbury and West Hartford. Most programs run for eight weeks, with the Mini-Mainstage Musicals program structured as an extended session.

Winter Session Programs

LEGOMASTERS STORY BUILDERS (ages 6–10) combines collaborative building and performance-based storytelling. Classes meet Mondays in Simsbury at 540 Hopmeadow Street, Studio B, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

MINI-MAINSTAGE MUSICALS (ages 8–13) offers students the opportunity to rehearse and perform a full musical inspired by Willy Wonka. Classes meet Tuesdays in Simsbury at 540 Hopmeadow Street, Studio B, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This program runs for 18 weeks.

DRAMA SPROUTS: KNIGHTS, PRINCESSES, AND FIREBREATHING FUN (ages 3–4) focuses on play-based acting and storytelling. Classes meet Wednesdays in West Hartford at 701 Farmington Avenue from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

LITTLE THESPIANS: KNIGHTS, PRINCESSES, AND FIREBREATHING FUN (ages 5–7) explores imaginative storytelling and character work. Classes meet Wednesdays in West Hartford from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays in Simsbury at 540 Hopmeadow Street, Studio B, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

RISING STARS: WICKED—FOR GOOD (ages 8–12) introduces students to scenes, songs, and storytelling inspired by Wicked. Classes meet Wednesdays in West Hartford at 701 Farmington Avenue from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The curriculum also draws inspiration from the television series LEGO Masters and the children’s book series Dragons Love Tacos.

Playhouse Theatre Academy offers interest-free payment plans, need- and merit-based scholarships, sibling and cousin discounts, and free trial classes for new students.

The Academy provides professional theatre education through its affiliation with Playhouse on Park, offering access to teaching artists and performance opportunities.

Registration Information

Additional details, including pricing and registration forms, are available at PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or by calling 860-523-5900, extension 16.