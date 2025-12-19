Video: Watch Highlights from A SHERLOCK CAROL at Westport Country Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Westport Country Playhouse’s “A Sherlock Carol,” a family-friendly holiday production, is playing its final performances now through Sunday, December 21.

Nominated for a 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play and selected as a “Critics’ Pick” by The New York Times, the play is written and directed by Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director.

Based on two classic tales, “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” a Sherlock Holmes story, and “A Christmas Carol,” the inventive plot of intrigue and suspense features familiar characters from the literature of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens. The play is set in 1894 London on Christmas Eve as a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge.