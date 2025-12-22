Arts & Ideas Reveal Interim Leadership Transition

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas announced the departure of Rev. Kevin Ewing, who has served as Interim Executive Director during the organization’s milestone 30th Anniversary Season. The Festival’s Board of Directors has initiated a national search process and engaged a professional search firm to support the leadership transition.

Ewing stepped into leadership during a pivotal moment for the Festival, guiding the organization through a year of programming that honored its three-decade legacy. His steady presence and deep roots in the New Haven community helped shepherd Arts & Ideas through a year defined by collaboration, resilience, and renewed connection.

Reflecting on his time at the helm, Ewing shared his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organization:

“Serving as Interim Executive Director during this milestone 30th anniversary year was one of the greatest honors of my career. Together, we celebrated three decades of great art and conversations, but also the spirit of collaboration and partnership. As I step away, I do so filled with gratitude and pride for the artists, staff, and supporters who make this Festival thrive. We can create something truly impactful through resilience, creativity, and community. Our work proves that connection is the way to break through the forces that seek to divide us."

Festival leadership echoed the significance of his contributions. Gordon Geballe, former Arts & Ideas Board Chair, emphasized both Ewing’s longstanding commitment to the organization and the values he upheld during this transitional year:

“Kevin's tenure with Arts & Ideas is a testament to his dedication not only in the community, but to the mission and values this organization holds. Having served on the board for over 15 years and stepping into the Interim Director role in a time of need shows his commitment to leading this team through a significant milestone year. As Arts & Ideas enters this new chapter, I have no doubt that the new leader will remain focused on advancing the Festival’s legacy of bold, inclusive programming and deep community partnership to play a vital role in enriching the lives of artists and audiences, which was the goal that our Co-Founders envisioned for New Haven.”

Festival Co-Founder Roslyn Milstein Meyer reflected on the organization’s evolution and the creative possibilities ahead. Her remarks underscore the Festival’s ongoing commitment to imagination, inclusivity, and courage as guiding principles for the future:

“The Festival is evolving with purpose, and I'm excited by what we will create next. The future depends on imagination, inclusion, and courage, and that's exactly what this next chapter represents. Our path forward is one of deepened connection to one another and renewed belief in the power of the arts. We're looking ahead, ready to spark wonder and delight, to share the joy of artistic expression with more people than ever before.”

Even in a season of leadership transition, Arts & Ideas remains grounded in its purpose and community. The organization is committed to continuing to create space where people can gather, imagine, and dream together. As funding realities shift nationwide, Festival 2026 will be more focused and intentional, and even more deeply connected to the partnerships that make its work meaningful.

Continuing its tradition of ambitious and community-centered programming, Arts & Ideas will carry forward the NEA Big Read in 2026 with “The House on Mango Street,” including a conversation with author Sandra Cisneros as part of its expanded Ideas programming. With purpose and optimism, the organization moves into the new year ready to build on 30 years of legacy while shaping what comes next.