RUNNING ON JACKSON Jackson Browne Tribute Concert is Coming to Cheney Hall

The Premier Jackson Browne Tribute Concert is coming to the Little Theatre of Manchester on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Prepare for an unforgettable journey through the songbook of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in music history. With a career spanning over 50 years, Jackson Browne's legacy is unparalleled-and Running On Jackson is the ultimate homage to his musical genius.

The band will deliver Jackson Browne's most cherished hits with precision, capturing the soulful sound, the signature look, and the emotional depth of a classic Browne performance.