American Mural Project Unveils January 2026 Events And Free Admission Program

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Mural Project will present a slate of January programming in Winsted, Connecticut, including family activities, teen-focused art programs, and a live music event. The month will also inaugurate the organization’s WORKS FOR ME! initiative, which will offer free admission to healthcare workers throughout January.

FAMILY DAY WITH WHITE MEMORIAL CONSERVATION CENTER

AMP will host a Family Day in partnership with White Memorial Conservation Center. The program will include story time, hands-on art activities, scavenger hunts, and a sensory-focused interactive presentation exploring the five human senses alongside animal adaptations. The Conservation Center will be onsite with a barred owl and a Honduran milk snake. Family Day programming will coincide with AMP’s Teen Art Studio, allowing families with children of different ages to participate at the same time. Admission for families will be free.

TEEN ART STUDIO

Teen Art Studio will offer a drop-in creative space for ages 13 to 18, guided by a teaching artist. Participants will explore new materials, develop personal projects, and connect with peers in a supportive environment. A materials fee applies, and advance registration is recommended. The program runs concurrently with Family Day.

HAPPY HOUR PIANO SERIES WITH CHRISTOPHER CASEY

AMP will present an installment of its Happy Hour Piano Series featuring jazz pianist, composer, and arranger Christopher Casey. Casey, a Hartt School graduate, has performed throughout New England and the New York area and collaborated with a wide range of jazz artists. Tickets will be available in advance, and the series is supported in part by the Greenberg family.

TEEN ART WORKSHOP: GAME ON! WITH Gerald Moore

Artist and educator Gerald Moore will lead a Teen Art Workshop centered on his interactive project THE GAME. Using three-dimensional acrylic shapes, participants will collaboratively build environments, characters, and narratives. The workshop is open to all skill levels, with a suggested donation and advance registration recommended.

WORKS FOR ME! FREE ADMISSION FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

January will mark the launch of AMP’s WORKS FOR ME! program, a yearlong initiative offering free admission to workers from different professional fields. During January, free admission will be extended to healthcare workers employed in hospitals, medical and dental offices, pharmacies, and related settings. Discounted admission will be available for accompanying guests. Admission includes access to AMP’s five-story collaborative mural and audio tours offered in English and Spanish.

AMP is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. American Mural Project is located at 90 Whiting Street in Winsted, Connecticut. Additional program details and visitor information are available on the organization’s website.