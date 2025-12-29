Brief Cameo Productions Unveils Complete Casting For SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brief Cameo Productions has announced complete casting for its 2026 production: Side Show: In Concert. The concert is scheduled to perform January 16th and 17th, 2026 at 7pm and January 18th at 5pm. Performances of Side Show will take place at The Centerbrook Meeting House, 51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1997, Side Show has a score by Bill Russell and Henry Krieger, and Book by Russell, and tells the story of Violet and Daisy Hilton, conjoined twins who became famous performers in the 1930s. A heavily revised production played Broadway in 2014, with additional material by Bill Condon. Brief Cameo will be presenting the 2014 version of the script.

Samanta Rae Bass (BCP's The Drowsy Chaperone) will portray Daisy Hilton, with Violet Hilton being performed by Johanna Regan Milani (Drowsy Chaperone). The Side Show cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Ethan Smith (Drowsy Chaperone) as Buddy Foster, Bryan Songy (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park with George, Drowsy Chaperone) as Sir, Benjamin Wambeke (Drowsy) as Houdini, as well as Nathan Russo (Ragtime, Sunday..., Master Class, Drowsy), and Galen Donovan (Drowsy) as members of the Ensemble. Joining the company for the first time are Tullio Milani as Terry Connor, Miles Hanna as Jake, and Kathryn Dooley, Elizabeth Stassen, Nathan Szymanski, and Sydney Yargeu in the Ensemble. The Side Show production team features Co-Directors Jim Clark (BCP Producer) and Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), with Piotrowicz also contributing Production Design, Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, and Stage Manager Holly Price.

"From day one, Alan [Piotrowicz, BCP's Associate Producer] and I have been trying to figure out when the right time to produce Side Show would be," said Jim Clark, Brief Cameo Co-Founder and Producer, and co-director, along with Piotrowicz, of Side Show: In Concert. "It always hinged on finding performers to play Violet and Daisy Hilton, the conjoined twins at the center of the musical. Once Samantha Rae Bass and Johanna Regan Milani joined our company last year for Drowsy Chaperone, we knew we had found our Hilton Sisters. I'm also incredibly proud of the Ensemble we've assembled, made up of returning performers and exciting new additions to the Brief Cameo family."

Interested patrons currently have the opportunity to become a sponsor of the production via the company's website: www.briefcameoproductions.com. Sponsorship packages include reserved seated ticketing and other perks. General admission tickets are $30, and are on sale now, also via the company's website.