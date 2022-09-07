Shubert Theatre 2022-2023 Season Tickets Go On Sale Today

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, has announced the schedule of 2022-2023 shows for the theater's 108th Anniversary Season.

Mr. McDonald commented, "As I enter my second year as Executive Director of Shubert Theatre, I am proud of the progress we have made in re-engaging our patrons this season. It has been exciting for me to plan a varied lineup of shows for what will be my inaugural season. From an enchanting classic, a riveting new production and an inspiring triumph of the spirit; to sidesplitting irreverent comedy and a rockin' iconic musical-I'm convinced that the 2022-2023 season is going to be one of Shubert's best!"

The first performance of the theater's 2022-2023 season is a special one as it welcomes the return of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady from October 19-22, 2022 in "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" - Entertainment Weekly. This new touring production comes to the Shubert Stage where the original production of My Fair Lady made its World Premiere in 1956. And in the tradition of the theater's legacy, Shubert Theatre will be the host venue for the Technical Rehearsals and Tour Launch of A Soldier's Play from December 8-11, 2022. This 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company. Broadway's Norm Lewis will lead a powerhouse cast in this all-new production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.

The Broadway Series continues January 6-8, 2023 with Blue Man Group complete with its signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Book of Mormon (currently available by subscription only) which returns by popular demand March 3-5, 2023, followed by the all-new original musical On Your Feet! March 23-26, 2023, and culminating with a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon, Jesus Christ Superstar April 21-23, 2023.

The 2022-2023 Shubert Theatre season also includes a diverse array of Dance, Family, Holiday and other special performances. Dance performances are highlighted by Ailey II which returns to the Shubert Theatre on October 23, 2022 with a performance that includes the Ailey classic Revelations. Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping performs on January 25, 2023 followed by Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo on February 23, 2023. This internationally beloved troupe of male dancers performs a brilliant combination of skillful pointe work and parodying of classical ballet favorites with their iconoclastic humor.

And, just in time for Halloween, a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to Shubert Theatre on October 27, 2022 as part its 47th Anniversary Tour featuring the original Brad Majors, Barry Bostwick. A special concert by Rico Monaco Band with special guest Tito Puente Jr. follows on October 28, 2022 featuring hits like "Oye como va," classic remakes and original songs.

Families will enjoy performances of Disney's Winnie the Pooh on March 11, 2023, and a new stage production of Madagascar The Musical based on the popular animated movie on May 20, 2023. The holiday season will feature a performance of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas on December 22, 2022, followed by The Hip Hop Nutcracker on December 30, 2022.

Subscriptions to Shubert Theatre's 5-show Broadway Series, including My Fair Lady, A Soldier's Play, The Book of Mormon, On Your Feet! and Jesus Christ Superstar are still available. Broadway Subscribers have the option of adding Blue Man Group when they purchase their subscription. To purchase a Broadway Subscription, call the Shubert Box Office at 203.562.5666 or stop by Mondays through Fridays from Noon-6:00pm.