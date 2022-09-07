Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Tony Winner Laura Benanti Next Month

The performance is on Friday, October 21, at 8 p.m.

Sep. 07, 2022  
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Tony Winner Laura Benanti Next Month

Tony Award winner (the 2008 revival of Gypsy) and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Benanti can most recently be seen in Amy Schumer's Life + Beth, which premiered on Hulu in March and has been renewed for a second season.The series follows Beth (Schumer) whose life changes forever following a sudden incident when she is forced to engage with her past. Benanti stars as Beth's mother.

Benanti can currently be seen in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot and starred in Netflix's Worth opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan. Deadline hailed her performance as "awards-worthy." Additionally, Benanti reprised her role in the final season of the hit TV series Younger, which premiered April 2021, and starred opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the 2021 comedy film Here Today. She appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda's awards-favorite, Tick, Tick...BOOM!, the adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway show written by Johnathon Larson (Rent).

Benanti's other credits include appearing as a guest star on the Showtime series Cinema Toast, created by Jeff Baena and produced by the Duplass Brothers, as well as the highly anticipated variety show Ziwe, featuring comedian Ziwe Fumudoh. Additionally, Benanti created and executive produced the HBO MAX special Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 and co-authored the children's board book M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs. She released a self-titled studio album comprised of contemporary covers, jazz-tinged torch songs and comedic takes on beloved favorites for Sony Music Masterworks.


September 7, 2022

