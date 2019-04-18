Ridgefield Playhouse Welcomes Wayne Brady

From a Grammy Award nomination for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance to hosting "Let's Make A Deal" on TV, to multiple sitcom characters and appearances, to Kinky Boots on Broadway, six-time Emmy Award-winner Wayne Brady is a true renaissance man. But it all began with a show called "Whose Line Is It Anyway," on which he honed his improv, comedy and music skills. Let Wayne Brady entertain you in a variety of ways at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, May 4 at 8pm, part of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series and Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine or dessert with your entrée when you present your ticket. Media sponsor for this event is WEBE 108 CT's Best Music Variety.

Brady's latest creative endeavor brings him to the Emmy Award-winning CBS daytime drama, "The Bold and the Beautiful," where he can be seen as a series regular. Brady produced and starred in a highly rated summer sketch show and Emmy Award-winning talk show for ABC before joining forces with Dave Chappelle to create the now classic "Training Day" sketch. Brady returned to his theatrical roots with a successful Broadway debut as Bill Flynn in Chicago, and received rave reviews starring as Lola in the Tony Award winning production of Kinky Boots. His theatrical path continued with a 3-month run starring as Aaron Burr in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning production of Hamilton in Chicago. Brady's debut studio album A Long Time Coming earned him a Grammy nomination. He has also lent his vocal talents to both Disney's animated series "Sofia the First," and Nickelodeon's "Loud House." His television credits include "Colony," "30 Rock," "Everybody Hates Chris," "Dirt,"?"How I Met Your Mother," and "Don't' Forget the Lyrics, among others.

Don't miss this chance to enjoy the multitude of talents Wayne Brady has to share at The Ridgefield Playhouse this coming May!

For tickets ($125) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You