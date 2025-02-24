Playhouse on Park Will Host the 9th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In collaboration with Charter Oak Cultural Center, Mandell JCC, Emanuel Synagogue and the Jewish Plays Project, Playhouse on Park is hosting the 9th Annual Hartford Jewish Playwriting Contest. The Hartford Community Readers Panel has chosen their top 3 plays: THE WORLD TO COME by Ali Viterbi (Atlanta, GA); PROVENANCE by Jennifer Maisel (Los Angeles, CA); and ON THE EDGE by Motti Lerner (Ramat HaSharon, ISR).

There will be a reading of an excerpt from each of the three plays. The audience will then vote for the play you would like to see advance to the finals in New York. The Jewish Plays Project identifies, develops, and presents new works of theater through one-of-a-kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists, and patrons. To learn more about the playwrights, the plays, and/or the Jewish Playwriting Contest visit www.JewishPlaysProject.org

A dessert reception will begin at 6 pm and the reading will begin at 7 pm. All tickets are $10.00 (plus a $2.50 service charge.)

