Playhouse on Park Will Host Comedy Night

Playhouse on Park will host the second Comedy Night of their 2025-2026 Comedy Night series on November 1st, 2025 at 8:00pm. Coordinated by local comedy legend Linda Belt, Comedy Nights feature two headliners, are BYOB, and are a great date night or outing with friends. Tickets are $22.50 (inclusive of fees). All seats reserved. Past featured comedians are Linda Belt, Coleman Green, Kathe Ferris, and many others. On November 1st, we will welcome:

DAN GUERIN (Co-Headliner)

Dan Geurin is a comedian from Upstate, NY who has been entertaining audiences in comedy clubs and theaters for over a decade. He's the guy next door who also happens to be a hilarious comedian. Dan will show you that our everyday lives are funny and that you never quite know what this guy next door is up to.

Eric Tartaglione is a fast paced, high energy comic who loves to poke fun at the shortcomings of his middle class Italian life, getting older, being a husband and a dad. He has appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has his own comedy special on DryBar comedy. He can also be heard on SiriusXM radio. A former medical professional with over 20 years onstage, Eric knows how to get a crowd going and keep them

The remaining Comedy Nights for the season will be on the following Saturday nights: January 3, February 14, March 28, May 30. Individual tickets are on sale for all Comedy Nights. Group rates available!

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.