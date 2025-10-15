 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Playhouse on Park Will Host Comedy Night

The event is on November 1st, 2025 at 8:00pm.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
Playhouse on Park Will Host Comedy Night Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Playhouse on Park will host the second Comedy Night of their 2025-2026 Comedy Night series on November 1st, 2025 at 8:00pm. Coordinated by local comedy legend Linda Belt, Comedy Nights feature two headliners, are BYOB, and are a great date night or outing with friends. Tickets are $22.50 (inclusive of fees). All seats reserved. Past featured comedians are Linda Belt, Coleman Green, Kathe Ferris, and many others. On November 1st, we will welcome: 

DAN GUERIN (Co-Headliner)

Dan Geurin is a comedian from Upstate, NY who has been entertaining audiences in comedy clubs and theaters for over a decade. He's the guy next door who also happens to be a hilarious comedian. Dan will show you that our everyday lives are funny and that you never quite know what this guy next door is up to.

Eric Tartaglione (Co-Headliner)

Eric Tartaglione is a fast paced, high energy comic who loves to poke fun at the shortcomings of his middle class Italian life, getting older, being a husband and a dad. He has appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has his own comedy special on DryBar comedy. He can also be heard on SiriusXM radio. A former medical professional with over 20 years onstage, Eric knows how to get a crowd going and keep them

The remaining Comedy Nights for the season will be on the following Saturday nights: January 3, February 14, March 28, May 30. Individual tickets are on sale for all Comedy Nights. Group rates available! 

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. 



Regional Awards
Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Six
92 ratings

Six
The Great Gatsby
89 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Wicked
151 ratings

Wicked
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos