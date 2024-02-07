Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Hosts For ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH Fundraiser

All proceeds from this unforgettable evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and fund excellent theatre arts programming.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Antonio Cipriano, Cady Huffman & More to Star in CINDERELLA at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 1 Antonio Cipriano, Cady Huffman & More to Star in CINDERELLA at Westport Country Playhouse
Elm Shakespeare Company Receives $250,000 Contribution From Alexander Clark Photo 2 Elm Shakespeare Company Receives $250,000 Contribution From Alexander Clark
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Names Melia Bensussen Artistic Director of National Playwrig Photo 3 Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Names Melia Bensussen Artistic Director of National Playwrights Conference
Review: CLUE at Ridgefield Theater Barn Photo 4 Review: CLUE at Ridgefield Theater Barn

Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Hosts For ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH Fundraiser

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. has announced this year's emcees for ENCORE: Award-winning actor Jamil A.C. Mangan (FENCES at Playhouse on Park) and the Playhouse's own Victoria Mooney! The theme is MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH. 

ENCORE will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at The Hartford Club in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. The suggested attire is Mid-Century Modern. The evening will include dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, live performances, and more! Guests can also look forward to dancing until midnight to the music of Latanya Farrell. More guest artists to be announced soon!

Jamil A.C. Mangan, an award-winning Actor and Director, earned a Connecticut Circle Award for Best Actor for his standout role as Troy Maxson in FENCES at Playhouse on Park. Excited to return, he directs TONI STONE, exploring the first woman in professional baseball. As a seasoned actor, he boasts an extensive presence in regional, off-Broadway, TV, and film productions. His notable roles include performances at Classic Stage Company, Cherry Lane Theater, Teatro Sea, Alabama Shakespeare Company, Perseverance Theater, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, TheaterWorks Hartford, Luna Stage Company, and appearances on popular TV shows like Blue Bloods (CBS), Manifest (NBC), Good Cop (Netflix), and Gotham (FOX). His directorial repertoire is diverse, featuring notable productions such as "Leap" at The Episcopal Actors' Guild of America, "Sons of Johnny Johnson" at Davenport Theatre NYC, and "All Of The Everything" at Renaissance Theaterworks. The staging of "Pipeline" by Dominique Morisseau at Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee not only garnered critical acclaim but also earned him the Broadway World Award for Best Director and Best Play. www.JamilMangan.com

Victoria Mooney returns for her 3rd ENCORE and she's no stranger to the Playhouse! Tori has been involved with the theater since 2012! She's performed in many many many TYA productions, Mama D's Outrageous Romps, and stop/time shows. She has taught off and on for Playhouse Theatre Academy and is the contact for the ushers. Most know her as the welcoming face you see when you come to see a show, the Front of House Manager! She guarantees Encore will be a marvelous evening! 

All proceeds from this unforgettable evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and bring excellent theatre arts programs to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy for years to come. This year, they are going retro (think Mad Men & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), which will be fully realized through all aspects of the event. You are invited to join as a Sponsor or Advertiser for this unforgettable evening of fine dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the world class entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce. They will also raise a glass in celebration of their 15th Anniversary and go retro in a different way by reflecting over the past fifteen seasons at the Playhouse.

Tickets

Tickets, advertising, and sponsorships on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org

About Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Cast and Creative Team Set for THE HOT WING KING at Hartford Stage Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for THE HOT WING KING at Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for The Hot Wing King, directed by Christopher D. Betts. Learn who is starring and how to purchase tickets.

2
Spotlight: NEXT TO NORMAL at the Visual & Performing Arts Center Photo
Spotlight: NEXT TO NORMAL at the Visual & Performing Arts Center

Next to Normal runs Feb. 23 - Mar. 3 at the Visual & Performing Arts Center

3
Music Theatre of CT Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Photo
Music Theatre of CT Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 37th MainStage Season with the big-hearted, fierce, and music-filled comedy, The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez.

4
LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD Comes to The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry Photo
LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD Comes to The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry

To kick off its 2024 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will bring back the popular Long Island company A Couple of Puppets to perform Little Red Ridinghood on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

More Hot Stories For You

Cast and Creative Team Set for THE HOT WING KING at Hartford StageCast and Creative Team Set for THE HOT WING KING at Hartford Stage
Music Theatre of CT Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDEMusic Theatre of CT Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD Comes to The Ballard Institute & Museum of PuppetryLITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD Comes to The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry
Elm Shakespeare Company Receives $250,000 Contribution From Alexander ClarkElm Shakespeare Company Receives $250,000 Contribution From Alexander Clark

Videos

Get A First Look at SIMONA'S SEARCH at Hartford Stage Video
Get A First Look at SIMONA'S SEARCH at Hartford Stage
The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage Video
The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCH at Hartford Stage Video
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCH at Hartford Stage
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Patti Lupone: A Life in Notes in Connecticut Patti Lupone: A Life in Notes
Ridgefield Playhouse (3/02-3/02)Tracker
Next to Normal in Connecticut Next to Normal
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (2/23-3/03)Tracker VIDEOS
Oklahoma! in Connecticut Oklahoma!
Center Stage Theatre (2/16-2/25)Tracker
Sondheim Tribute Revue in Connecticut Sondheim Tribute Revue
Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall (2/09-2/09)
Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes in Connecticut Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes
Ridgefield Playhouse (3/02-3/02)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in Connecticut A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Opera House Players (2/08-2/18)
The Legend of Georgia McBride in Connecticut The Legend of Georgia McBride
Music Theatre of CT (2/16-3/03)
Winter Acting Classes in Connecticut Winter Acting Classes
Oddfellows Playhouse (1/08-2/15)
The Spitfire Grill in Connecticut The Spitfire Grill
Brookfield Theatre (9/13-9/28)
Shakespeare in Hollywood in Connecticut Shakespeare in Hollywood
Brookfield Theatre (4/05-4/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You