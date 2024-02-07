Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Hosts For ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH Fundraiser

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. has announced this year's emcees for ENCORE: Award-winning actor Jamil A.C. Mangan (FENCES at Playhouse on Park) and the Playhouse's own Victoria Mooney! The theme is MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH.

ENCORE will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at The Hartford Club in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. The suggested attire is Mid-Century Modern. The evening will include dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, live performances, and more! Guests can also look forward to dancing until midnight to the music of Latanya Farrell. More guest artists to be announced soon!

Jamil A.C. Mangan, an award-winning Actor and Director, earned a Connecticut Circle Award for Best Actor for his standout role as Troy Maxson in FENCES at Playhouse on Park. Excited to return, he directs TONI STONE, exploring the first woman in professional baseball. As a seasoned actor, he boasts an extensive presence in regional, off-Broadway, TV, and film productions. His notable roles include performances at Classic Stage Company, Cherry Lane Theater, Teatro Sea, Alabama Shakespeare Company, Perseverance Theater, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, TheaterWorks Hartford, Luna Stage Company, and appearances on popular TV shows like Blue Bloods (CBS), Manifest (NBC), Good Cop (Netflix), and Gotham (FOX). His directorial repertoire is diverse, featuring notable productions such as "Leap" at The Episcopal Actors' Guild of America, "Sons of Johnny Johnson" at Davenport Theatre NYC, and "All Of The Everything" at Renaissance Theaterworks. The staging of "Pipeline" by Dominique Morisseau at Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee not only garnered critical acclaim but also earned him the Broadway World Award for Best Director and Best Play. www.JamilMangan.com

Victoria Mooney returns for her 3rd ENCORE and she's no stranger to the Playhouse! Tori has been involved with the theater since 2012! She's performed in many many many TYA productions, Mama D's Outrageous Romps, and stop/time shows. She has taught off and on for Playhouse Theatre Academy and is the contact for the ushers. Most know her as the welcoming face you see when you come to see a show, the Front of House Manager! She guarantees Encore will be a marvelous evening!

All proceeds from this unforgettable evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and bring excellent theatre arts programs to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy for years to come. This year, they are going retro (think Mad Men & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), which will be fully realized through all aspects of the event. You are invited to join as a Sponsor or Advertiser for this unforgettable evening of fine dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the world class entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce. They will also raise a glass in celebration of their 15th Anniversary and go retro in a different way by reflecting over the past fifteen seasons at the Playhouse.

Tickets

Tickets, advertising, and sponsorships on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

About Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.