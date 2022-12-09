Playhouse On Park's 14th Main Stage Season Continues With Paula Vogel's INDECENT

INDECENT by Paula Vogel will run at Playhouse on Park January 25 - February 26, 2023. This production will be directed by Kelly O'Donnell, with music direction by Alexander Sovronsky and choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet.

INDECENT is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, movement, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic.

About the Director: Kelly O'Donnell is a theatre and film director based in New York City who believes that theatre can be a powerful tool for fostering peace. Kelly is returning to Playhouse on Park, after having recently directed THE AGITATORS by Mat Smart during Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage season. She is an active participant in the collaborative process and a facilitator of genre-busting theatrical forms. She's passionate about women's stories, re-imagined classics, mischievous satires, and stories that examine the nuances of gender dynamics and class struggles. A co-founder of the critically acclaimed and nationally recognized Flux Theatre Ensemble, she has directed throughout New York City in downtown venues such as The New Ohio, The Sheen Center, The 4th Street Theatre, ART NY Gural, The Dramatist Guild, The Clemente, Judson Memorial Church, The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, The Tank, The Flea, Access Theatre, The Secret Theatre, LaGuardia College, and Columbia University. She has assisted Tina Landau, Anne Bogart, and John Rando. She received her MFA in Directing from Columbia University.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for INDECENT, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on January 25 and 26, with all tickets at $25. For information on deeply discounted tickets including Lunch Time Special and Student Rush, visit the website. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Instead of purchasing an individual ticket, patrons can opt for a 3-Show Subscription for the remaining performances in Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season and save 20% over individual ticket pricing. The 3-Show Subscription includes INDECENT, the World Premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH, and the musical BANDSTAND. You can add stop/time dance theater for a 4-show package.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

