Photo Flash: Long Wharf Theatre Presents ON THE GROUNDS OF BELONGING

Long Wharf Theatre presents the first production in the 19-20 Season, On the Grounds of Belonging, written by Ricardo Pérez González and directed by David Mendizábal.

On the Grounds of Belonging follows lovers Russell and Thomas as they try to find and keep love during the height of Jim Crow in Houston, TX. A chance encounter at the local Blacks-only Gold Room leads to a forbidden romance that could destroy them both. The play is timeless in its telling as well as its subject matter. The themes are all too present today and continue to replay in the daily news cycle.

The cast features Craig Bockhorn (Mooney Fitzpatrick), Jeremiah Clapp (Thomas Aston), Tracey Conyer Lee (Tanya Starr), Blake Morris (Henry Stanfield), Thomas Silcott (Hugh Williams), Calvin Leon Smith (Russell Montgomery).

The creative team includes set design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Cha See and sound design by Mauricio Escamilla. UnkleDave's Fight-House serves as Fight/Intimacy Director, Bianca Hooi serves as Production Stage Manager, Amy Patricia Stern as Assistant Stage Manager, and casting is by Calleri Casting.

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased online at longwharf.org, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting the box office. Student AnyTime Passes (four for $80 or five for $100) can be purchased with a valid student ID. For group ticket sales, contact groups@longwharf.org or call 203.772.8202. Performances occur at Long Wharf Theatre, on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre, located at 222 Sargent, New Haven, CT. The Friday, October 25 performance will offer open captioning.





