Photo Flash: High School Theatre Stephen Sondheim Awards Handed Out At Shubert Theatre of New Haven
On June 3, members of the Broadway community gathered at the Shubert Theatre of New Haven to celebrate excellence in high school musical theater at the second annual Stephen Sondheim Awards.
Broadway Method Academy (BMA), in association with the Shubert Theatre of New Haven and Westport Country Playhouse, produced the black-tie gala, which featured performances from the season's nominated musicals. The event was hosted by Broadway's Derek Klena.
"We couldn't be prouder of this program," said BMA Executive Director Connor Deane. "Nineteen schools and their communities came together to support the arts. This gala made it clear that the future of musical theater is in bright, talented hands. The arts are alive and well, here in Connecticut."
The Stephen Sondheim Awards serve as the Regional Award Program to the National High School Musical Theater Awards in New York City. The two winners of Best Actor and Actress will advance to the "Jimmy's" later this month. In addition to the Jimmy Awards, the two winners were presented with $1,000 from the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation and a full scholarship to BMA's 2019 summer musical theater intensive.
Eleven awards were given out throughout the ceremony by a host of Broadway artists. The winners are below.
The winners for the 2019 Stephen Sondheim Awards are ...
Best Costume Design:
Nicole Carlo - Chicago - Darien High School
Best Lighting Design:
Emily Marcinauskis - Chicago - Shelton High School
Best Scenic Design:
James Gallo - Chicago - Trumbull High School
Best Supporting Actor:
Dominic Colangelo - Tony - Billy Elliot - Suffield Academy
Best Supporting Actress:
Paige Remillard - Rosie - Mamma Mia - Cheshire High School
Best Choreography:
Andrea Kennedy - Catch Me If You Can - Amity High School
Best Direction:
Erin Sousa-Stanley - Hello Dolly - Stonington HS
Best Actor:
Connor Riordan - Jack Kelly - Newsies - Valley Regional High School
Best Actress:
Myranda Silva - Judy Bernly - 9 to 5 - West Warwick High School
Best Musical:
Chicago - Shelton High School
Special Achievement:
Matthew Farina for his innovative work on Pippin the Musical at Immaculate High School
The Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation to presented $1,000 to both Julia Vitale of Fairfield Ludlowe High School and Harrison Gilberti of Trumbull High School.
The gala was music directed by Jad Bernardo and featured choreography by Julie Kavanagh and Audra Bryant. Weston G. Wetzel serves as Director of Production, with David Dreyfoos as Production Stage Manger. Connor Deane and J. Scott Handley produced.
