“Christmas Carol” is a new, wildly funny, family-friendly holiday musical panto by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces Additional Performance In Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford has added an additional performance to it's new musical panto "Christmas Carol" on December 18, at 5:30pm at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

"Christmas Carol" is a new, wildly funny, family-friendly holiday musical panto by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg. Based on the Charles Dickens timeless story, Ebenezer Scrooge is given a transformative lesson about charity, forgiveness and love on Christmas Eve encouraging all of us to take stock of ourselves and know that true blessings in this life are meant to be shared. Pantochino's new adaptation includes songs, comedy, sight gags and over-the-top holiday spirit.

"We've enjoyed rave reviews and cheering audiences," says Bernardi. "We're adding this performance due to the popular demand for tickets." "Panto is what we do best," said co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer. "This 'Christmas Carol' has is all-for children, adults, everyone!"

The show is performed 'cabaret style' with audiences seated at tables and chairs and are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the show.

Now in its twelfth season, Pantochino Productions is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The multi Award winning company is recipient of two "Best of Milford" Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"Christmas Carol" is now playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances. At the time of this announcement, vaccinations are recommended but not required and the wearing of masks is optional. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots. Tickets are available online only at www.pantochino.com. (Note tickets are not available at the Milford Arts Council).



