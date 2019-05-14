Palace Theater Welcomes Guests for June Tour

The Palace Theater in Waterbury hosts monthly tours and the next one is Saturday June 1, from 11:00 am - 12:30pm. If you've ever wondered what's behind the scenes of a theater or what the symbolism of a ghost light is, then this tour will answer those questions and more, as well-versed tour guides take you through almost one hundred years of the theater's history. Get an insider's view and learn about the magic behind the curtain along with the history and lore of this much-loved entertainment venue and community gathering place. Admission to the tour is $5.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St. in Waterbury. Groups of ten or more are asked to contact the Box Office in advance to register their group.

During the tour, attendees are led through nine decades of the theater's entertaining history including facts and some lore, while viewing and learning about the stunning architecture and backstage magic related to the Palace story. In addition to exploring the public spaces, tour takers will have the opportunity to visit hidden areas that are off limits to patrons attending shows or events, such as the green room, wig room and star dressing rooms. You can even stop to take a selfie at the stage door. Tour takers will also be able to experience the thrill of walking across the stage and viewing the venue's hidden backstage murals featuring show motifs painted and signed by past performers and Broadway touring company cast members. Guests will also browse a collection of the theater's pre-restoration photos, in addition to viewing elements from the Palace's Tenth Anniversary History Exhibit, which include a visual timeline of historic milestones dating back to 1922, as well as original theater seats from the 1920s.

The 90 minute tour is led by engaging volunteers well-versed in the theater's rich history, architectural design who can offer entertaining anecdotal information. The walking tour covers five floors of history and architecture, including grand staircases from the 1920's. While elevator access is available, guests with challenges walking or climbing stairs or other health concerns are asked to inform the Box Office ahead of time, so that the tour guides can make accommodations in advance to insure a pleasurable experience for all.

In addition to the regularly scheduled monthly dates, the Palace tour makes a memorable activity for alumni associations, client cultivation and other groups. Accommodations can be made for private tours that include refreshments or lunch. For inquiries contact Deirdre Patterson at 203.346.2011.

For general information about the venue visit www.palacetheaterct.org.





