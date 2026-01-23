Goodspeed to Launch Inaugural Summer Youth Program

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodspeed Musicals is launching Goodspeed SummerSong – a new weeklong summer theatre program for kids that culminates in a showcase of Annie Jr. at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. SummerSong is perfect for rising stars of all experience levels and abilities!

Designed for youth ages 9 to 14, Goodspeed SummerSong is taught by Goodspeed Musicals’ highly regarded professional staff. Each day will be filled with classes focused on singing, dancing and acting skills as the students prepare for an end-of-the-week showcase of Annie Jr. for family and friends. Throughout the program, artisans and other experts from the Goodspeed staff will provide opportunities for students to learn about what happens behind the scenes to bring a musical to life. The closing showcase of Annie Jr. will be directed by Goodspeed’s Associate Artistic Director Michael Fling.

According to Managing Director Vanessa Logan, “Launching a summer youth program is a natural extension of Goodspeed’s mission and our commitment to arts education. We envision a week filled with youthful creativity and joy, as kids from across the state build new skills and confidence under the guidance of Goodspeed’s exceptional professional staff. Parents are encouraged to enroll early, as space is limited and expected to fill quickly.”



Goodspeed SummerSong will run from July 6-10, 2026; classes are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. The cost is $500 per child prior to March 1, 2026, and $550 per child after March 1. Extended care is available for an additional fee. Registration begins Feb. 3, 2026, and space is limited. To learn more and to register, please visit www.goodspeed.org/summersong. The showcase of Annie Jr. will be on Friday, July 10, at 6 pm. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

