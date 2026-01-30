Bennie and the Jets to Perform Elton John Tribute at Cheney Hall

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bennie and the Jets Elton John Tribute will perform on Saturday, March 7, 2026

7:00 PM at Cheney Hall! Led by pianist and vocalist Greg Ransom, a seasoned musician with a lifelong passion for music, the band has toured internationally, captivating audiences with their authentic sound and electrifying stage presence.

Greg, a classically trained pianist with a rock 'n' roll heart, began playing at age 10. His journey has taken him from early band experiences like "The Awakening" to performing in renowned venues worldwide. With his uncanny vocal and stylistic resemblance to Elton John and his deep understanding of the music, Greg leads Bennie and the Jets in delivering a truly unforgettable tribute to the legendary performer.

Experience the magic of classic hits like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "Your Song" performed with passion and precision. Bennie and the Jets are guaranteed to deliver an unforgettable show!"