Cast Announced for MASTER CLASS at The Wilton Playshop's

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast for Master Class at The Wilton Playshop in Fairfield has been announced, ahead of the production's opening on February 13.

​Master Class is a Tony Award-winning dramatic play by Terrence McNally, inspired by the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Set in a music conservatory, the play follows Callas as she conducts a public master class for young singers. Through her sharp wit, biting critiques, and demanding artistic standards, she pushes the students far beyond vocal technique — forcing them to confront their fears, ambitions, and the emotional truth behind their performances.

The cast includes Priscilla Squiers (Maria Callas), Andrew Gadwah (Manny Weinstock), Sandra Fernandes (Sophie De Palma), Alea Vorillas (Sharon Graham), Bill King (Anthony Candolino), and Hugh Tucker (Stagehand).

The production, directed by Al Recchia, runs from February 13 through February 28. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.